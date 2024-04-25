Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

Where Have all the Real Men Gone?
How the feminization of culture and the decline of the male hero is ruining everything for everybody (Part 1)
  
Pairodocs
What's the D-eal on D
Is Vitamin D a fad, or a wonder drug? Or somewhere between?
  
Pairodocs
 and 
Kanji Nakatsu
42:02
Removing unwanted appendages
The incoherence of post-modern medicine
  
Pairodocs
In Defence of the Christians - Part 2
You can never get enough of what you don't really want
  
Pairodocs
Does the law protect us?
More Law does not equal More Justice
  
Pairodocs
March 2024

How Bad is Bullying?
Are anti-bullying programs protecting our children or damaging their development?
  
Pairodocs
The Goo Tolerance Index
A Foolproof Method for Choosing a Medical Specialty
  
Pairodocs
February 2024

In Defence of the Christians
Part 1: We all worship something
  
Pairodocs
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction - Part 4
Data, Dystopias, and Detrimental Effects
  
Pairodocs
19:28
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction - Part 3
Listen now | Straight talk
  
Pairodocs
15:12
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction? Part 2
The solution to addiction is not at the bottom of an empty pill bottle
  
Pairodocs
19:49
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction
Listen or read now | You can never get enough of what you don't really want
  
Pairodocs
7:55
