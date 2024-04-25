Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy
Where Have all the Real Men Gone?
How the feminization of culture and the decline of the male hero is ruining everything for everybody (Part 1)
Apr 25
•
Pairodocs
What's the D-eal on D
Is Vitamin D a fad, or a wonder drug? Or somewhere between?
Apr 7
•
Pairodocs
and
Kanji Nakatsu
42:02
Removing unwanted appendages
The incoherence of post-modern medicine
Apr 6
•
Pairodocs
In Defence of the Christians - Part 2
You can never get enough of what you don't really want
Apr 5
•
Pairodocs
Does the law protect us?
More Law does not equal More Justice
Apr 1
•
Pairodocs
March 2024
How Bad is Bullying?
Are anti-bullying programs protecting our children or damaging their development?
Mar 17
•
Pairodocs
The Goo Tolerance Index
A Foolproof Method for Choosing a Medical Specialty
Mar 8
•
Pairodocs
February 2024
In Defence of the Christians
Part 1: We all worship something
Feb 20
•
Pairodocs
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction - Part 4
Data, Dystopias, and Detrimental Effects
Feb 10
•
Pairodocs
19:28
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction - Part 3
Listen now | Straight talk
Feb 8
•
Pairodocs
15:12
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction? Part 2
The solution to addiction is not at the bottom of an empty pill bottle
Feb 3
•
Pairodocs
19:49
Is there Harm in Harm Reduction
Listen or read now | You can never get enough of what you don't really want
Feb 2
•
Pairodocs
7:55
