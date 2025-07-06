Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

Shelagh Young
Jul 6

Here in the North the mood-adjusting plants are ready to be harvested as the year starts winding down (Half over! Already?) to help with all those time-based and other anxieties.

St John's Wort is in bud, Chamomile and Valerian (original plant from which Valium was copied) are flowering, with various degrees of calming in each.

Ingested Valerian root is potent, but the perfumed flowers added to a hot bath will cure any sleep issues with no side effects.

Liz Burton
Jul 6

Then there was ephedrine, an excellent herb for treating sinus congestion when used properly, that was suddenly discovered to have caused severe injury to 2 or 3 athletes allegedly using it for frivolous purposes, with the predictable result it was banned right around the time Big Pharma started coming out with its various brands of antihistamines.

And don't get me started on sassafras root. Fortunately, they haven't managed to kill all the dandelions yet.

