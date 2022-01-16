Why subscribe?

Dr. Chris Milburn lost his job as director of emergency medicine for the Eastern Zone of the Nova Scotia Health Authority for speaking out against school closures and arguing against vaccine mandates and passports. He remains an outspoken critic of government health policies and is committed to medicine based on science (not “The (approved) Science”) and is guided by a commitment to truly ethical care rather than by politics and political correctness.

Chris’s wife, Dr. Julie Curwin, is a clinical psychiatrist and award winning writer. Her first book “The Appendage Formerly Known as Your Left Arm” was published in 2020 and was the winner of the Alistair MacLeod Award for Short Fiction (and shortlisted for the Margaret and John Savage First Book Award) at the 2021 Atlantic Book Awards.

Nurpie The Fa(c)t Cat has a brain the size of a shelled pecan and lacks opposable thumbs. He identifies as a teacup Siberian tiger. Nurpie began his career as feline fact-checker in 2022, and shortly thereafter opened a Twitter account because he thought the little blue bird looked delicious. He enjoys belly rubs, eating, and playing with catnip mice. His qualifications are at least as good as Facebook fact-checkers because he doesn’t decide what is “true” based on his politics, and he can smell something fishy from a mile away.

