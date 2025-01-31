Do Flu Shots "Save Lives"?

When I started family practice in ‘99 I held flu shot clinics for several years for patients in the rural community of Lansdowne, Ontario, where I worked. I was taught that “Flu Shots Save Lives”. The government advertised them to my patients. Demand was high. The pay was good.

Over the years I became more skeptical about vaccines, including flu shots. What does the science say? We learned during COVID that public health messaging is often very disconnected from facts and reality.

When I wanted to know the truth behind flu shots, the first person I thought of was Dr. David Zitner. A retired family doctor and expert in medical data science, David is also the Senior Healthcare Policy Fellow at the MacDonald-Laurier institute. Even better, through his work with CURAC (the College and University Retirees Association of Canada) he has specifically dug into the question: should we be promoting flu shots. I’m glad he described himself as a gadfly, so I didn’t have to! But he’s just the kind of gadfly that we love at Free Speech in Medicine.

We cover many topics, and some may fly by fast for non-medical listeners. Some links of great interest:

To summarize, we don’t know that “Flu Shots Save Lives!” Are certain patients (old and frail, on chemo, those affected by lung disease) more likely to see benefit than harm? Are certain patients (younger, healthier, fewer comorbidities) more likely to see harm than benefit? Before vaccinating everyone willy-nilly, we should know the answers.

Given that flu shots are of dubious benefit, it seems likely that the large amounts of government money going towards producing, buying, distributing, and administering these shots every year would do more good somewhere else in the healthcare system. (Or, God forbid, simply reducing government expenditure). I have come to the conclusion that whatever the nitty-gritty detail on what subgroup might benefit, I resent my tax dollars going to promoting an intervention of unproven benefit. And until someone from public health answers Dr. Zitner’s request to provide the proof behind the “Flu Shots Save Lives!” claim, I’ll be skipping mine.