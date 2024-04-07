What's the D-eal on D

I was very honoured to speak with Dr. Kanji Nakatsu, a PhD in pharmacology and emeritus professor from Queen’s University, about the interesting and somewhat controversial subject of Vitamin D.

Is D a wonder drug? Or a fad? Should we be supplementing? If so, how much?

This discussion is a little technical, and perhaps not for everyone, but I hope many of you find it of interest.

This should be a scientific, not political, topic. But like everything that brushed up against COVID, it got gooey politics all over it. My hope is that we can return to objectivity and stay away from politically-fueled motivated reasoning regarding this and other nuanced topics. I think we have to be careful not to contract what I call FDS or “Fauci Derangement Syndrome”, where we start to automatically believe the opposite of everything he and The Experts™ said during the last few years - even though in most cases that will lead you to the right conclusion. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, so approaching each topic with a neutral view is the only way to return to real scientific thinking.

It remains a bit unclear to me if we can separate out whether Vitamin D is a risk FACTOR or a risk MARKER. I’m not sure if we have a definitive answer yet, but the bulk of the evidence seems to be that supplementing Vit D is at worst benign, and much more likely very good for your health.

Dr. Nakatsu is an impressive human - obviously brilliant, and at 78 years old about to bicycle across the country as you will hear. He is worth listening to very carefully. You can find info at his website https://areyougettingenough.info/ He is involved with the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA - which I gather is in the process of broadening its mandate and morphing into the Canadian Citizen’s Care Alliance).

Thanks to Dr. Nakatsu for an interesting discussion. You can find him here on Substack, or at the websites above.