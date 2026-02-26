Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy
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Deadly Compassion
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Deadly Compassion

Extending MAiD to the mentally ill will turn medicine in Canada into a death cult
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Pairodocs
Feb 26, 2026

This is the podcast version of Julie’s recent Substack on the issue of euthanasia, or “MAiD”, and its pending extension to patients with mental diseases.

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