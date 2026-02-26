This is the podcast version of Julie’s recent Substack on the issue of euthanasia, or “MAiD”, and its pending extension to patients with mental diseases.
Deadly Compassion
Extending MAiD to the mentally ill will turn medicine in Canada into a death cult
Feb 26, 2026
Pairodocs' Podcasts
Heretics are the antidote to groupthink.
We'll talk about anything in medicine or beyond. Straightforward discussions without political spin.Heretics are the antidote to groupthink. We'll talk about anything in medicine or beyond. Straightforward discussions without political spin.
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