Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
21h

I didn’t realize pairofdocs and the writer were the same. It was a great article and I love that the National Post published it. May it ever be so.

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Oleg's avatar
Oleg
21h

Hi Chris,

Super happy to see your article published in the mainstream media! Substack is great, of course, but it's fantastic to watch your captivating and thought-provoking pieces reach a much wider audience. Can’t wait to read more in the upcoming issues.

Now, regarding the gender ideology that continues to permeate our society, and subjects children to so-called “affirmative care” that causes irreversible damage, I’m still outraged. Just a couple of weeks ago, I attended the International Congress of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Hamburg, Germany. I was heartened to see many symposia and lectures on evidence-based gender medicine, spearheaded by the excellent US-based Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine (segm.org).

I spoke with many presenters and participants from around the world about the current state of this field. I even attended the keynote by Dr. Hilary Cass — the legendary paediatrician whose report fundamentally changed the UK’s approach, moving away from the flawed, ideology-driven WPATH standards of care. As you noted in your article, many other countries have followed suit.

Unfortunately, in Canada, spurred on by the Canadian Paediatric Society’s Position Statement, we’re still clinging to the affirmative care model promoted by WPATH. I recently learned that the CPS statement has been strongly criticized by a group of Canadian physicians, yet their response was essentially to dismiss the evidence and say no update was needed. They simply ignored anything that didn’t align with their pre-existing views.

If you’re interested, there’s an excellent article on this debacle:

https://quillette.com/2026/02/06/the-canadian-paediatric-society-is-trapped-in-a-pre-cass-time-warp-gender-medicine/

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