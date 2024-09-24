Apologies for our radio silence over the summer. We have been busy in the gardens and berry patches, packing up for our upcoming move, and with work and family. We have lots of pieces ready to go in the next few months, so we’re looking forward to connecting with you all again. Pairodocs is now reaching over 2700 readers. Thanks for your interest, support, and insightful comments.

A lot of you have been in touch about whether or not we’re having a conference this fall. We’re sorry to announce that we are not, but glad to announce that we plan to have another in 2025, so don’t despair! If you have thoughts on topics or speakers, please let’er’rip in the comments section here.

When we hosted our inaugural Free Speech in Medicine Conference in 2022, a film crew was onsite shooting a documentary about the lies we’d been told during the pandemic. They were mostly following our keynote speaker (Jay Battacharya) around, but they also featured the voices of some of our conference attendees, including the other half of the pairodocs himself, Dr. Chris Milburn.

The film is incredibly well done—and exceedingly important. It examines the myriad ways in which dissenting voices were silenced, how science gave way to TheScience™, and how we all suffered (and continue to suffer) as a result.

The crew put an incredible amount of time (and money) into producing this film which (in my humble and totally unbiased opinion) is historically important. Please consider renting or buying the film online to support their work. Even if you are tired of thinking about the pandemic and its consequences, we all need to support the brave truth warriors in whatever way we can.

The link (and the trailer) can be found here (click on the text link, not the picture):

https://covidcollateral.com/

If we forget the past, as the old saying goes, we’ll be condemned to repeat it. I don’t know about you, but I would rather listen to the Trump-Harris debate on replay for all eternity than endure another two years of lockdowns and mask mandates and “show us your papers.”