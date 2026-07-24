As a psychiatrist, I’ve watched with some dismay as the mental health of the political left has declined disproportionately over the past couple of decades, a trend which has become particularly alarming amongst younger “progressives.” Although young people in general are less mentally healthy than us “more experienced” folks, those on the left of the political spectrum are suffering through a truly astounding mental health crisis.

Most of us have heard the statistics in one form or another. We’ve seen charts like the one below showing that more than half of young liberal women have been diagnosed with a mental health condition—a rate more than twice as high as their conservative counterparts. This is not just the “I took the anxiety quiz in Cosmo and thought it sounded a bit like me” phenomenon, but an actual professional diagnosis of a mental health condition at some point in their lives. Think about this: If you are a mentally healthy young woman on the left of the political spectrum in North America, you are in a minority.

If we flip the numbers around and look at rates of happiness and life satisfaction, liberal women report significantly lower levels compared to conservative and moderate women. According to the 2024 American Family Survey, only 12% of liberal women aged 18–40 said they were “completely satisfied” with their lives, compared to 37% of conservative women.

Similar disparities were found in feelings of loneliness, with liberal women being the loneliest group in the survey.

As a former lefty myself, these numbers bring me no joy and lead me to wonder. What could possibly be causing a whole generation of young liberals* (*I’ll use this word as shorthand for “those on the left of the political spectrum” even though I believe it no longer accurately describes them) to become mentally ill? Or am I reversing the chicken and the egg? Could it just be that the mentally ill are more likely to embrace leftism? Could it be a bit of both, a circular thing?

Many have pointed to the role of social media in the declining mental health of young people and this is undoubtedly a contributing factor—but it can’t explain the ever-increasing difference between liberals and conservatives, which holds true across all age groups and both sexes. Conservatives have smartphones too—they just seem more resistant to being deranged by them.

If you listen to the leftists themselves, they’ll sometimes tell you (without evidence) that it’s because of having to endure the presidency of Donald Trump (even though the decline started during the Obama presidency and isn’t just an American phenomenon), or that it’s due to the pending climate apocalypse, or the fact that right wing troglodytes like yours truly simply don’t understand how bad things really are. (Don’t you see? It’s because they’re so much more intelligent!)

But when you look at the actual evidence, a number of factors emerge to help explain the left/right gap in mental health. Some are concrete and relatively easy to understand: conservatives, for example, are more likely to get married and are much more likely to go to church —and these factors alone (as we’ve discussed previously here at pairodocs) are associated with better mental and physical health, as well as longer lifespan.

Note that the married ones are doing just fine…..

Conservatives who attend church weekly are the least likely to have ever been diagnosed with a mental health condition. Liberals who never attend church are the most likely to have a diagnosis.

To quote from our previous post on this issue:

Note that the conservative/religious kids in this study have had essentially no increase in feelings of meaninglessness—despite the same exposure to social media and smart phones as everyone else

Locus of Control and the plague of victimhood culture

A somewhat more abstract—yet real and well documented—difference between liberals and conservatives lies in how they perceive their own sense of agency in the world, a construct psychologists refer to as “locus of control.” In general, conservatives are more likely to manifest a primarily internal locus of control—meaning they perceive themselves as having a significant degree of control over the circumstances of their lives and the outcomes they wish to achieve. Liberals, conversely, are more likely to manifest an external locus of control—meaning they feel as if external forces—racism, sexism, illness, trauma, brain chemicals, you name it—have imposed a set of circumstances on them which they are largely powerless to change. Not surprisingly, people with an internal LOC tend to be mentally healthier and more resilient under stress.

Your grandmother knew this. Yet, as a culture, we seem to be actively promoting external LOC thinking—it’s in the media, in the arts and—perhaps most alarmingly—it has taken over our schools and universities. We no longer speak of “gluttony” and “sloth” as our ancestors did. We don’t even talk about “overindulgence” or “intemperance.” Instead we speak about “alcohol use disorder” and “living with obesity” (as if obesity were a slightly distasteful roommate we just can’t get rid of.) We are encouraged to think of ourselves as hapless victims. To do otherwise is “far right.” We prescribe pills. We look for childhood trauma to explain away bad decisions. We blame the patriarchy and systemic racism and hand out prison sentences based on skin colour. It seems so much kinder and gentler than just telling people they could do better, like grandma used to.

In universities, we teach young people that hard work, self-reliance and goal-directedness (which go along with internal locus of control) are symptoms of “whiteness”— and therefore should be treated with suspicion.

If you believe you have control of your environment, you are guilty of “whiteness” according to the Smithsonian’s Race Guidelines. What message is this sending to young people—especially young non-white people ? And is the cartoon picture on the left really a black man looking unhappy about being at the gym? For the full poster, click here — it’s truly horrifying

We no longer teach children the old adage: “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me” — an internal LOC statement. We teach them that words can cause them serious and irreparable harm (with the logical corollary that people who offend them with words must be silenced.) Not surprisingly, people who buy into the belief that speech can cause lasting harm (an explicitly external LOC belief) tend to be younger, female and politically liberal. They are also more depressed— and more likely to endorse censorship and political violence. Just as killing the Jews made a twisted kind of “sense” if you bought into the underlying premises of Nazi “science,” so murdering Charlie Kirk might seem justified if you truly believe that oppositional words can maim and kill. Not surprisingly, studies confirm that young liberals are the most likely group to endorse political violence:

This cultural bias against self-reliance and individual agency (and in favour of victimhood and external locus of control) has created a vicious circle of perceived helplessness, medicalization of normal distress, and ultimately a real epidemic of anxiety and depression.

As Unherd’s Gurwinder Bhogal put it:

as society has liberalised, and medicalised, young people have lost both self-belief and resilience. Many have subsequently become trapped in a cycle where they feel distress, and pathologise it, causing more distress, leading to more pathologisation and more distress, which eventually becomes textbook anxiety and depression. The rise in diagnoses is therefore not simply an illusion caused by medicalisation; society is teaching kids to develop real dysfunctions. This is the greatest danger of the pathologisation pandemic: belief in one’s sickness is self-fulfilling. It’s a disease not of any bodily organ but of hope itself, and it harms its victim by crippling their immunity to everything else

But it goes beyond even this. Now our culture is teaching young people to actively embrace their identity as victims, to seek out ways in which to make themselves victims, and to vilify normality. Ideas which were once considered common sense (and which formed the cornerstone of the most effective schools of psychotherapy) are now branded as “right wing tropes.” Even going to the gym is “far right.”

By this she means going to the gym might teach you to understand that you have the power to change your own life, which of course makes you literally a Nazi

It’s considered wrong to even want to be better. And to imply that a person could change their thinking or behaviour to achieve a better life for themselves and their community? Blasphemy. Literally Hitler. (Just ask Jordan Peterson.) The more of a victim you are, the higher your status in this brave new upside down world. And there are perks that go beyond social status, as many university students have discovered:

I wish I could tell you to look to the mental health profession for answers, but alas. The cultural forces pushing young people in the direction of helplessness and victimhood are exactly the opposite of what patients are supposed to learn in psychotherapy, but many (?most) therapists—perhaps victims of these cultural forces themselves—appear to have forgotten this. Or were never taught it in the first place, since the cultural Marxists seem to have captured most of the psychology and social work faculties. Therapy itself—or what passes for therapy today—has become an enabler and legitimizer of this toxic way of thinking, as Abigail Shrier pointed out in her excellent book Bad Therapy. Maybe instead of spending still more money on “mental health” we should just tell young people to go to the gym and go to church. Or to listen to their grandma.

As if this wasn’t all bad enough, those on the political left are forced to live with deep contradictions in their philosophy. Women need special treatment, but a woman is anyone who claims to be a woman. I support gay rights, but I also support Hamas. We are living on stolen land and don’t deserve to be here, but I believe in open borders. Stay tuned to Pairodocs for part two of this series, where we’ll look at this important factor impacting the mental health of the political left: the demoralizing effect of what Solzhenitsyn called “living by lies”.