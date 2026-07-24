Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Gayle Yee's avatar
Gayle Yee
6d

I feel like Alice, who fell down the rabbit hole and you describe the upside down topsy turvy world we are forced to swallow. Praise the Lord for the remnant of courageous and wise people who challenge the establishment and the plethora of free speech platforms in which we can have open discussions.

The libs are mentally unwell because of the chronic cognitive dissonance holding 2+2 = 5 in their head and being useful idiots for their ruling elite.

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James Hewett's avatar
James Hewett
6d

You want to look at the overall breakdown, just go on a community notice on the Book of Faces. All the words, the clues, they're all right there. If you're part of the morally superior and all knowing collectivist action figure save the planet going green Suzuki decolonizing Zio hating love is louder all immigration is good wear you mask endless reparations and don't you know we're standing on unceded land crowd, anyone who doesn't agree or questions any of these points is a bigoted racist white supremacist fascist really bad person, who likely talks about God (with a capital G) occasionally and doesn't care about hurting people's feelings. After such encounters, banging your head against a concrete wall is a blessed relief.

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