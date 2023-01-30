Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

Corinne Garbutt's avatar
Corinne Garbutt
Jan 30, 2023

Great article! Such interesting concepts and lots to think about. I was devastated by our covid response but hadn’t had the clarity of mind to think about it as a moral failure . I kept hoping evidence and facts would get leaders and others to calm down and come back to reality . But this has given me a different way to look at our tragic response. Thank you for taking the time to put together such an enlightening piece!

Patricia Sutherland
Jan 30, 2023

He will eventually get a spotlight prime time on CNN. This man has lost all incredibility and hopefully his followers are going to become aware of his own lack of morality.

Jesus can't come back soon enough for me.

