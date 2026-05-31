YouTube says it’s safe to listen to me again…

This week I received a message from Gifford Watkins, who back in 2021 organized and hosted an online event to discuss COVID policy. He messaged to tell me that the video of the event was reinstated, years after it was censored, after an unexpected message from YouTube.

The online event was well attended, and IMO the discussion was useful and reasonable. The three speakers included Nurse Carolyn who had worked at Northwood - the nursing home that was the epicentre of COVID deaths (if one believes that’s what they were) in NS , Scott Spidle (People’s Party of Canada candidate and COVID dissident), and myself.

It was particularly elucidating to hear the inside scoop on what actually happened in Northwood nursing home from Carolyn. I felt it was important information for the public.

But, like so many videos and social media posts that spoke out against The Narrative™, it was quickly disappeared down the memory hole by YouTube, as it “violated community standards”. (This wasn’t the only video I did that was disappeared, plus my FB profile was throttled and I was blacklisted from CBC radio Sydney where I had once been a regular)

What standards we violated were beyond me. Nothing unreasonable was said. We didn’t dox Bill Gates or suggest he was injecting us with nano-robots to control our brains. We didn’t suggest a violent overthrow of the government or suggest that people could prevent COVID by eating hot coals. In fact, there was nothing factually inaccurate said. But as Dries van Langenhove recently found out in Belgium, telling the truth is not a protection against repercussions for speaking out against the narrative. I suppose I was lucky that I only got disappeared off social media. Remember that governments are not just revving up censorship for mis or dis-information, but also for MALinformation. And malinformation is any fact that the government thinks might be used for purposes with which they do not agree.

Five years later, our video is back. Why? I’m not sure. Perhaps The Overlords feel that with the new Hantavirus and Ebola panics, the hounds of terror are well fed and the public is distracted enough that they won’t notice nor care that the truth now leaks out about COVID. In any case, it is now apparently safe to listen to what we have to say.

Matt Strauss for Prime Minister!

A few years back when we hosted our Free Speech in Medicine Conferences (in response to the craziness of the COVID pandemic) we were lucky enough to attract some truly phenomenal speakers: Jay Battacharya, Iain McGilchrist, Gad Saad, Amy Hamm, Rupa Subramanya—and the list goes on. Needless to say, our alumni have gone on to do some truly remarkable—even, dare we say, world-changing things. It’s surreal. We listen to them on Joe Rogan and read about them in the New York Times and say hey, I know that guy/gal!

Some of our speakers were already well known at the time of our conferences. Some less so. One of the youngest and least well known of our speakers (at the time) was a young physician named Matt Strauss. We knew Matt through the loose network of dissident physicians that had formed around public health overreach during the pandemic. He struck us as a principled and extremely intelligent young man who was destined to go places. We took a chance on him. And boy were we right to do so. Matt went on to become the Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler. (Don’t be surprised if he eventually becomes Prime Minister—you read it here first!) I joked with Matt that some day I’d say “I knew him when….”

Amongst a slew of important issues that Matt is working on, he has been one of the leading voices opposing the Orwellian Bill C-22, which we discussed in detail in a previous version of Sunday Brunch. The video below is well worth a watch. Double click to play:

Where are the bodies?

It’s now been five years since “the remains of 215 indigenous children” were “discovered” by ground penetrating radar at the former Kamloops Residential School in BC, an unsubstantiated claim that led to flags being flown at half mast for months on end and a rash of church burnings which continues to this day. Chris, who during his time in physics had done work on sonar imaging, was skeptical from the start and said “there is no way that they could be sure there are bodies by only using radar”. It just didn’t make sense.

But the “215 bodies” lie has been repeated so many times that it has now become truth for most Canadians. Serious thought has been given (and a bill introduced to Parliament) toward making “denial of residential school atrocities” a crime. And yet. Twelve million dollars later, not a single body has been dug up and skeptics—also know as “residential school denialists” and “aspiring thought criminals”—have pointed out that the “anomalies” discovered in 2021 are just as likely to be an old septic field as anything else.

From the Western Standard:

Ottawa has sealed all progress reports connected to the federally funded search for the alleged graves of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, citing confidentiality to block public access to documents detailing how the money was used and what was actually found. Blacklock’s Reporter says the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations refused an Access to Information request for the records, saying the reports submitted by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation were protected under the Access to Information Act as confidential third-party information. The decision effectively shuts down scrutiny of a project that received $12.1 million in federal funding for what Ottawa described as the “exhumation of remains” and forensic DNA testing. The First Nation announced in 2021 that ground-penetrating radar had detected what it described as the graves of 215 children buried in an orchard near the former residential school. More than four years later, no human remains have been recovered. As a condition of the funding, the First Nation was required to file regular Activity Progress Reports with the federal government. Blacklock’s Reporter requested copies of those reports to determine what work, if any, had been carried out. The department rejected the request, invoking section 20.1.b of the Act, which restricts release of financial, commercial, scientific or technical information treated as confidential by a third party. The department did not explain why the reports were deemed confidential, despite the original claim about the graves being publicly announced in a news release and widely cited by politicians, media and activists. Internal federal correspondence obtained separately shows that other agencies were privately skeptical of the claims from the outset. In internal emails, Parks Canada staff questioned whether the radar findings supported repeated references to “graves” or “burials.” “Authors refer to the 215 ground-penetrating radar hits that were reported in 2021 as ‘graves’ or ‘burials,’” wrote a Parks Canada consultant in one email. “But none of these sites have been investigated further to determine that they are graves.” The consultant warned that ground-penetrating radar frequently produces false positives. “Ground-penetrating radar often throws up false positives, anomalies that are not indicative of anything significant,” the email said, recommending the sites be described only as “possible,” “probable” or “likely” graves until further investigation occurred. By 2024, even that language was viewed as too strong. Senior staff cautioned internally that radar data does not establish the presence of unmarked graves at all. “The challenge is that ground-penetrating radar does not provide evidence of potential unmarked graves,” one staff email stated. “It provides evidence of anomalies. I am quoting the archaeologists here.” In another exchange, a manager suggested avoiding the terminology altogether. “Regarding the topic of ground-penetrating radar, I’ve made a suggested revision,” the email said. “It might be preferable to not use the term ‘anomalies’ for now.” Staff were also advised to “stay extra quiet” while Parks Canada moved ahead with the designation of the Kamloops residential school as a national historic site, despite the unresolved questions surrounding the original grave claims and the absence of any recovered remains.

Free Healthcare!

Isn’t it great to live in a country with “free” healthcare! Thank goodness we don’t have to pay for it like those poor schmucks in America.

A colleague recently referred a patient for a seriously problematic condition, and got this very pleasant and helpful (or was it passive-aggressive) letter back. Is the fact that waits range from one to six years made more or less deranging by their finishing the letter with “We understand the importance of your healthcare needs and assure you that we are making every effort to schedule your appointment as soon as possible”. It reminds me of being over an hour on the phone waiting for service from a bank and being told “Your business is very important to us. Please continue to hold for the first available representative.” Sorry, but hearing you say that doesn’t make me feel less angry.

As a family doc, I get this kind of letter regularly, although the 6-year wait time beats my record of 4 years.

For example, below is a PFO letter I got when I sent an updated consult on a patient who had already been waiting for 3 years. Current wait list for semi-urgent cases is 3.5 years, so just imagine the wait if it wasn’t semi-urgent!

It’s bad enough that bone and joint problems are waiting for many years, but the wait time is arguably more dangerous and destructive in realms like neurology.

This was in fact a second consult, that was already marked “please see ASAP” with details of WHY that was important. The consult was for Parkinson’s disease that was profoundly impacting the patient’s life, not for a minor disorder. Anyone who has personal experience with Parkinson’s knows that 3+ years is a LONG time to wait. Parkinson’s is a progressive disease and someone can lose a great degree of their function while on a wait list. And after 3 years of dysfunction and deconditioning, even if the neurologist they see is the best in the world and prescribes the best treatment, much of the decline may by that time be irreversible.

Not long ago I saw a patient with symptoms that convinced me he was gunning for another heart attack (he had already had one in the past). I spoke to a very pleasant specialist who reassured me he would be seen “urgently” and when I asked what that meant said “within a week… well, 2 at most”, despite my protestations that she should see him that day, or next at latest. About 4 weeks later he was brought to ER unconscious after collapsing at home of the heart attack I had predicted was imminent. He had not yet had a stress test. Despite (not because of) our “free” healthcare, and only by the grace of God, he recovered fully and is alive and well.

About 1/3rd of the taxes Canadians pay go to healthcare. If you paid that much to a private insurer for health insurance, would you put up with years-long waits?

Meme of the Week

Quote of the Week

The following is a long quote, but I felt it was worth including and I think you’ll agree. This was written by Nova Scotia vascular surgeon Dr. Dion Davidson to his MP.

Mr Blois,

I’m writing as a constituent, a vascular surgeon and ICU physician who’s served this community for 20 years, and someone who has watched with growing concern as your government erodes the principles that distinguish a free and prosperous society from a managed and failing one.

Free speech is not a policy preference or a cultural nicety — it is an ontological human right, foundational to every other liberty. Without it, no other right can be asserted or defended. Bill C-63’s vaguely defined hate speech provisions and its “duty to act” on platforms guarantee pre-emptive censorship. Bill C-11 handed the CRTC bureaucracy power over user-generated content. Bill C-18 got Canadian news blocked on social media. Each intervention expands state control over what Canadians can say while producing outcomes opposite to their stated intentions. A government that fears free speech fears its free citizens.

On firearms, your government has banned over 2,500 makes and models, confiscating legally acquired property from licensed, law-abiding citizens while the illegal guns flooding across the border go unchecked. After October, apparently citizens who passed background checks and followed every law become criminals retroactively. This will do nothing to curb actual gun-related crime, even though that is how your government has sold it to the populace. If public safety were the goal, resources would follow the crime, not the confiscation.

On the economy, Canada now trails nearly every G7 nation in productivity growth and GDP per capita. The government’s response has been debt-fueled spending and money printing that devalues the dollar in your constituents’ pockets while inflation eats away at wages. We’re borrowing against our children’s future to fund your government’s political and social priorities, while the structural rot — stagnant investment, regulatory bloat, a hollowed-out private sector — goes unaddressed. When even middle aged and middle class adults cannot afford their own homes, society collapses. Canadians are getting poorer in real terms, and the policies of more spending, more regulation, and more centralization - hallmarks of your Liberal government - are making it worse.

I’m asking you to be a voice within caucus for the rights, prosperity, and freedom of the people of Kings-Hants — not just the Liberal caucus. Please do what you can to protect our God-given rights; our right to speak, our right to protect ourselves and our right to work for real wages, save and prosper, without government interference.

Regards,

Dion Davidson MD FRCSC FACS

Assistant Professor - Dalhousie University Department of Surgery

Kentville NS