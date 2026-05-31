Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Oleg's avatar
Oleg
May 31

Thank you once again for an excellent post!

My spouse and I are considering purchasing US health insurance as a precaution. Fortunately, we live near the US border and can access medical care there if needed, rather than waiting years to see a specialist in our town here in Canada.

It frustrates me that despite paying substantial taxes, I now have to pay extra for US insurance because our local healthcare system has become simply inaccessible. Since I moved to Canada 30 years ago, shortly after the Soviet Union collapsed, I've witnessed many troubling developments—from stifling free speech to government surveillance to inaccessible "free" healthcare.

Don't get me wrong—I love my adopted home, Canada. It pains me deeply to see what it has become in recent decades.

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FortheLoveofFreedom
May 31

Once again, thank you for writing on-point articles. I don't disagree with a single word you have written here. I have followed Dr. Strauss when he stuck his head above the line in early covid days. As you both, have. I like him. As for the absence of bodies, the damage is done. People actually still believe there are bodies buried in a mass grave no less. Lots of $ on that project. As for the free healthcare, we know it isn't free and it has gone over the cliff in every way possible. We are in a big mess. Can Canada ever get back on some kind of 'normal' footing?

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