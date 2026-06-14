Everybody in Zimbabwe is a Trillionaire. Take that and Send it into Space, Elon Musk.

With the initial public offering of Space-X shares this past Friday, Elon Musk officially became the world’s first trillionaire. According to Bernie Sanders (who became a multi-millionaire selling books about the evils of capitalism—you really can’t make this shit up) it’s downright obscene that one man can have this much money while people like him have only three houses and can’t always afford to order dom perignon with their beef tenderloin. ***When questioned on “how much wealth is TOO much, the answer with these folks always seems to be “anyone who is richer than me”.

Champagne socialists like Bernie seem to think that wealth is a zero-sum game and that people like Elon have stolen their wealth from the poor and are just sitting at home on vast piles of cash and gold bars (or perhaps swimming in all that money like Scrooge McDuck.)

How Bernie - and many Trump-deranged Canadians - see Elon Musk.

In reality, of course, Bernie is just a jealous old man who can’t stand the fact that Elon Musk—the ultimate capitalist—is doing what Bernie claims to want to do with his stale socialist ideology: He’s helping the poor by accelerating cheap internet access around the world. He’s literally giving the means of production over to the workers—more than four thousand of whom (Space-X employees who’ve taken part of their compensation in shares of the company in lieu of pay increases and cash bonuses) became millionaires themselves on Friday. Right down to the welders, labourers and cafeteria workers. Millionaires. Just like Bernie.

Musk meanwhile, puts pretty much 100% of his money back into the companies he owns, advancing technology for all of us and keeping somewhere between 150 and 200 thousand people gainfully employed.

But, alas, it wasn’t just Bernie and his ilk spewing the resentment toward Elon. In Canada, the socialist media (but then I repeat myself) was literally running opinion pieces about how to properly “hate” Elon Musk. This was Canada’s “paper of record” (I’d insert a vomit emoji here if Substack had one) on Friday:

Turns out the “hate has no home here” crowd does have some hate. Here.

Because in Canada, resenting (and attempting to undermine) the successful is our national sport. (**The headline provoked a significant backlash and was later changed to “SpaceX is set to make Elon Musk the first trillionaire. Is that a bad look for capitalism?” Too little too late, IMHO. The Globe, ironically, is owned by Canada’s richest family, the Thompsons, multi-billionaires who inherited their money. No Globe opinion pieces on hating them, though. Funny that.)

But look, socialism isn’t all bad. It can produce trillionaires too. Just not in American dollars. For example, not so long ago, every man, woman and child in Zimbabwe was a multi-trillionaire after the government spent its way into runaway hyperinflation so bad that they actually issued paper currency worth 100,000,000,000,000 Zimbabwean dollars to try to keep up with the cash shortage. That’s 100 trillion, in case you lost track of the number of zeros. At the time these notes were issued they were worth around 30 or 40 US dollars, but they quickly collapsed to just 40 cents US—not enough for a basic bus fare—before the currency was suspended altogether.

This was a real bank note and everyone in Zimbabwe was a trillionaire, at least for a few weeks. Isn’t socialism wonderful?

Canada, I’m sorry to say, could learn a thing or two from Zimbabwe and its tragic recent history. Because we seem to be heading in the same direction, if not quite as dramatically. Like Canada, Zimbabwe is rich in natural resources, particularly when it comes to growing food: a warm climate, rich, fertile soils, and regular rainfall—perfect for farming. Up until the early 2000’s it was known as the “Breadbasket of Africa” and was a major exporter of food. It kept neighbouring countries fed. Now, 20 odd years of “land reforms” later (meaning kicking the white farmers off their land and “redistributing” it to black government cronies who don’t know the first thing about farming) Zimbabwe can’t even feed itself. Poverty and misery abound.

Meanwhile, in resource rich Canada, we continue to fall further and further behind our neighbours to the South in GDP per capita.

It’s only gotten worse since this chart was made. The gap continues to widen.

Not only are our young affluent professionals fleeing the country in record numbers, but starting a business has become so burdensome in Canada that our own entrepreneurs are increasingly going elsewhere to start businesses:

Canada is the only country in the G-20 in a recession. (Although, quelle surprise, the Globe and all the rest of the government subsidized media are calling it a “technical recession” because that sounds better for their paymasters the government.)

And, as if to rub a bit of salt in the this festering wound of economic bad news, Space-X is, by some estimates, now worth more than the annual GDP of our home and native land. Which is doubly sad because Elon is actually a Canadian citizen who started his university career at pairodocs alma mater Queen’s University in Kingston Ontario— before doing what so many other bright young Canadians do and departing for the USA.

The meme-lords of the Twitterverse have been having a field day:

The Saga of the $16 Orange Juice

Since I’m picking on the Globe and Mail, is anyone else here old enough to remember Bev Oda, the conservative cabinet minister who resigned in 2012 after the media went after her relentlessly about her lavish spending on travel? Specifically, about her billing taxpayers for a $16 bottle of orange juice from a hotel mini-bar?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the media holding politicians accountable for spending taxpayers money. But if Oda had to resign over a bottle of OJ, how is Mark Carney getting away with this?

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his entourage spent $195,400 indulging in in-flight meals such as veal, beef tenderloin with bordelaise sauce and Scottish salmon fillet, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation…. The catering menus on Carney’s international flights included beef tenderloin, a salad topped with “cucumber pearls,” braised beef served with a red wine reduction, “Italian, Spanish and European selection of charcuterie” and a “luxury Normandy butter cup.” … Carney and his entourage billed taxpayers $195,400 for airplane food during three trips to London, U.K., Rome, Italy and Brussels, Belgium in 2025, according to government records. For context, that in-flight catering bill could pay for a family of four to enjoy steak dinners, wine and crème brûlée at The Keg once a month for 50 years. That catering bill could also cover a Canadian family’s groceries for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are told that “sacrifices” will be necessary. If this isn’t a “let them eat cake” moment, then what is?

Pick a doc who is a hunter and not a fisherman

Every once in a while a medical study comes across my radar that I think is really important for people to understand.

In this case, a Finnish study took hundreds of random people from 41-76 years old and looked at their shoulders in an MRI scanner. Over 99% had “abnormalities” of their rotator cuffs.

Why is this important? Because they weren’t people with shoulder pain necessarily. They were just a random sample.

I can’t tell you the number of people I see who tell me that their shoulder are “a mess” because they had a scan that showed “abnormalities”. But everyone who is lucky enough not to “die young and leave a beautiful corpse” has “abnormalities” on scans of back, shoulders, neck, knees. Just like we get wrinkly and saggy on the outside, we get wrinkly and saggy on the inside

The great majority of folks who think that their spine or shoulders or other joints are “a mess” because of findings on a scan actually have normal aches and pains, which were overdiagnosed. A well-meaning doc did a scan, saw what is actually normal aging changes (in the case of rotator cuffs these include small and even large tears, signs of roughness and inflammation, and more) and told the patient that they tore their rotator cuff. In some cases this was true, in many (perhaps most) it wasn’t. In most cases I see, the tear was almost certainly there long before the injury and had nothing to do with the pain the patient was experiencing. (There are clues on an MRI to suggest a tear is fresh versus degenerative.)

And thinking one’s shoulder is “a mess” is not without consequence. Data clearly shows that most people who get scans that show “abnormalities” become more fearful of activity and therefore less active. Which is bad for the health of their joints, and their health overall. Movement is healthy.

Sometimes a scan is a good idea. But before it is ordered, the doc should know exactly what he is looking for. A decent physician can examine your shoulder and tell you what he is pretty sure is and isn’t wrong. A scan should be a targeted shot to confirm a specific diagnosis, not a dragnet to “find out if something is torn”. Because there is always something torn.

That’s just a lot of junk in there

Put simply, if your doc is fishing instead of hunting, anything he dredges up will be bycatch.

That’s the way to make a diagnosis!

Measures vs. Targets

Goodhart’s Law states:

In other words, given an opportunity, humans will game systems. I’ve known normally terse doctors who, when they get paid per page for a report, switch to triple-spacing, start using words like sesquipedalian, and use a font size readable from the space shuttle. I’m pretty sure most readers have seen systems gamed in your workplace, especially if you work for the government or a big bureaucracy.

It’s harder to game hard data than fudgeable numbers. If you hire someone to build your deck and he doesn’t build you a functional deck, it’s pretty obvious that he failed. But if a bureaucracy builds your deck, all bets are off. They will inevitably set targets like hours worked, nails used, board-feet of lumber accounted for, etc. And even though those targets may be met, it is quite possible that you’ll have 10 people working on it all year but just end up with a jumble of loose boards lying on your lawn. And so it is with government-run healthcare.

I’ve been railing on a bit lately about wait times. It’s hard as a family doctor to watch patients suffer, decline, or even die while waiting for care that you know they need, and that you have long-ago sent requests to arrange.

A while back, a very egregious example of Goodhart’s Law crossed my desk from the office of Drs. Smith and Jones (not their real names). It struck me as so ridiculous that I kept it.

Paraphrased, what is being said “we plan to make our wait time parameters look better by refusing to let any more people on our wait list”. It is a beautifully simple and effective plan, that I am 100% certain will work, making Dr. Smith and Jones look efficient and “within parameters” to the bean counters that count their beans. Success!

Timely access to care is not the target, Drs. Smith and Jones’ wait time is. And on that one line on one spreadsheet in bureaucratic la-la land, wait times will indeed improve. But IRL, actual patient wait times will lengthen (to infinity for any patient referred to Smith or Jones, as referrals are not even permitted). So it’s not a great solution if you’re a patient waiting for necessary care.

Out of many other examples of Goodhart’s law in our healthcare system, one of the most egregious I can think of in the last few years is the 2021 ministerial order regarding ambulance offload times in Nova Scotia.

A wee background: Like the rest of our over-regulated and fully socialized healthcare system, the ambulance system became increasingly shaky and unreliable over the last few decades. It got to the point where people were suffering and dying due to long waits for urgent 911 calls. As more and more cases came to the attention of the media, there was more and more pressure on the government to solve this problem.

This is just one example of many

From the bean-counter perspective, the most obvious “fix” for this problem was to improve ambulance offload times, since when response times were poor, many ambulances were stuck waiting at the door of overcrowded ER’s that were too busy to accept them. (As an aside, a common misperception is that ER’s are too crowded because they are under-resourced. They are actually overcrowded because they are trying to function not only as ER’s but also as family medicine clinics, urgent care centres and inpatient wards all at once. Somewhere from 60-80% of what happens in ER doesn’t need to happen in ER.)

So to a midwit the solution is obvious. Simply demand that ER staff take handover from paramedics within a specified, limited time. Problem solved, right?! The minister sent a directive/missive to ER’s telling us that we were to accept all patients within 30 minutes of arrival.

From the point of view of paramedics and the ambulance service, this was a great idea. Sadly, it didn’t improve care for patients.

The problem, of course, being that - like how Drs. Smith and Jones “fixed” their problem - the “solution” ignores second-order effects.

Pre-directive, paramedics stayed with patients until the ER had a space and a nurse available to look after the patient. Post-directive, paramedics quickly gave report to an overwhelmed nurse and then left. More often than not that meant the patient was left alone on a gurney, most often in a back hallway, with nobody to monitor them or attend to their needs until a space and a nurse was available. It was the medical equivalent of leaving a baby on the convent steps, knocking on the door, and running away.

As per Goodhart, a measure (ambulance offload times) of patient care became a target. Rather than use a real measure of care - how long were patients waiting before they received real care - bean counters selected a target of decreasing offload times and then “fixed” it. The number looked better, but the result was patients lying alone in back halls of ER’s.

Several ER nurses told me that this was the last straw for them: the trigger that made them leave for jobs elsewhere in the hospital. Who gets blamed when a patient, abandoned by the paramedics who have been ordered to leave the hospital to be available for other calls, dies in a hall in the dark recesses in the back of an emergency department? I can tell you that for sure it will not be the minister of health who issued the directive, nor the bean counters who assured him that it was the solution. In my experience, when things go sour in an ER, the nurses are the ones left holding the bag.

Quote of the Week

“What exactly is your ‘fair share’ of what someone else has worked for?”

- Thomas Sowell

Meme of the Week