Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oleg's avatar
Oleg
2d

You just made my morning coffee even more enjoyable. The sad thing is that I wish this piece—and many of your other pieces—could be published in a mainstream outlet or platform with a much wider audience. Your writing truly deserves it. Keep up the great work!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Pairodocs and others
Rick Gibson's avatar
Rick Gibson
2d

I agree wholeheartedly with your statement “… a common misperception is that ER’s are too crowded because they are under-resourced. They are actually overcrowded because they are trying to function not only as ER’s but also as family medicine clinics, urgent care centres and inpatient wards all at once. Somewhere from 60-80% of what happens in ER doesn’t need to happen in ER.”

Back when I was a head of Family Practice, however, trying to bolster urgent care by family physicians in the community, I had a great many conversations with local and regional heads of emergency departments, who all assured me that removing the glut of family medicine and low acuity patients from the emergency departments would have no impact on their backlogs. What they neglected to mention was that the funding formula for emergency departments meant they were paid for volume, and the low acuity patients were the “high profit” cases (much like the beverage and fries in the “meal deal” at a fast food restaurant account for most of the profit). As near as I could tell, they were also paid for the patients who left without being seen, and those, of course, were generally the least sick ones who waited the longest.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pairodocs
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pairodocs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture