Strange Bedfellows

In 2020, an organization calling itself “Borderland Pride” requested that the tiny township of Emo, Ontario, proclaim the month of June “Pride Month” and raise the rainbow flag at the town hall. The town council voted to refuse this request in a 3-2 decision. Borderland Pride promptly complained to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal which, quelle surprise, ruled that the provincial human rights code had indeed been violated and fined the town and its mayor, Harold McQuaker (who had cast the deciding vote) $15,000. When Mayor McQuaker refused to pay his portion of the fine, the money was forcibly recovered from his bank account. Council members were also forced to undertake mandatory “reeducation.” Legal appeals ended in failure for the town and its mayor this year.

Contrast this with the town of Hamtramck, Michigan, population ca. 28,000. Formerly a Polish American enclave, Hamtramck became the first Muslim majority city in the USA in 2013. In 2015, it became the first city in US history to have a Muslim majority city council. Progressives were downright giddy. Diversity had triumphed! Islamophobia had been vanquished! Take that conservatives! In 2022, it got even better for the leftists, as Hamtramck became the first city with a fully Muslim city council. Six out of six. No women were permitted at the post election party, but hey. Then, in 2023, Hamtramck city council banned the display of the Pride flag on city property. Oh-oh-spaghetti-o.

From the Guardian at the time:

Muslim residents packing city hall erupted in cheers after the council’s unanimous vote, and on Hamtramck’s social media pages, the taunting has been relentless: “Fagless City”, read one post, emphasized with emojis of a bicep flexing. In a tense monologue before the vote, Councilmember Mohammed Hassan shouted his justification at LGBTQ+ supporters: “I’m working for the people, what the majority of the people like.” … “There’s a sense of betrayal,” said the former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski, who is Polish American. “We supported you when you were threatened, and now our rights are threatened, and you’re the one doing the threatening.”

One wonders how the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal would have handled this if it had occurred in its jurisdiction. What if the mayor and council of Emo had rejected the Pride flag based on their Muslim faith, as happened in Hamtramck, rather than being just a bunch of old white guys who were tired of having leftist virtue signalling constantly shoved down their throats. Can’t you just picture the brains of the tribunal members exploding as the rights of their two favourite “historically marginalized groups” came into conflict? Perhaps its only a matter of time until this is more than hypothetical. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, even after years of “Queers for Palestine/Chickens for KFC” memes, the strange coalition between leftists and Islamists continues—united, perhaps in their common goal of destroying western civilization and their hatred of Jews “settler colonialists.”

The Twitterati discuss the strangeness of this ad nauseum:

Perhaps the leftists should study their history, though, because when it comes right down to it, the Islamists tend to be the more motivated of the two groups. During the Iranian revolution in the late 1970’s, for example, communists, socialists and Islamists fought together to overthrow the US-backed Shah. Shortly thereafter, the Islamists consolidated power and violently purged their left-wing allies, executing tens of thousands of them.

The women in the iconic photo below were leftist university students, celebrating the success of the revolution in 1979. The one in the foreground, Maryam Rafie, later opposed the regime (presumably she wasn’t too keen on wearing a hijab) and was executed during the 1980’s purges. Her companion fled to Sweden, where she resides in exile today. Do they remind you of anyone?

As far I’m aware, women were permitted at Donald Trump’s post-election party.

Are physicians more irrational than the average citizen?

A few months ago I wrote a piece on the contradiction between how we defined a COVID death (anyone who tested positive, even if they already had two feet in the grave) versus our new definition of MAiD deaths (you weren’t euthanized, you died of cancer, even if you were euthanized).

Redefining Death Pairodocs · Apr 18 The Pairodocs has become a bit obsessed with MAiD lately. But in our defence, it has slid so far down the slippery slope that the insanity is laid more and more bare, for all (hopefully) to see. Listen now

I posted the link to the Substack in numerous groups, one of which is a private group for Canadian physicians. The difference in nature and tone of response between physicians and non-physicians was striking.

Response was very positive from non-physicians, and many cited experience with a friend or loved one whose death was reported as being “from” COVID, when in fact they were on death’s door from cancer or other terminal diseases.

But the response I got from the physicians’ group was almost entirely negative and nasty. I had ad-hominems thrown at me, was accused of spreading misinformation, and there were threats to have me kicked out of the group. Docs – at least those on that group – are generally still VERY supportive of the measures taken during COVID and do not feel that there were excesses or mistakes in our approach to COVID

Why might docs be less willing to admit they were wrong?

We doctors like to think we are smart, and like to be seen as smart. Why do you think we feel it necessary to give complicated latin names to common diseases?

It’s not a stye! It’s a hordoleum!

Most docs jumped strongly on board the public health COVID policy bandwagon in 2020, not just complying but vocally supporting masks, lockdowns, and “vaccines”. And having been so “all in” for so long, intellectual hubris creates a strong psychological block to integrating new evidence and modifying theories that suggest that we erred.

Financially, docs did just-fine-thank-you-very-much during COVID. Many were paid large amounts to staff near-empty COVID wards or to be on call for nearly-work-free COVID intubation response teams. At a time when many Canadians forced off work were entitled to 1000 dollars every 2 weeks on CERB, physicians in NS, for example, could receive up to 23,000 dollars every 2 weeks for being off.

The degree to which physicians benefitted from COVID policy makes it hard to admit - even to ourselves- that what we participated in was a sham.

After the creation of the National Health Service (the socialization and centralization of the medical system) in Britain post WW2, the health minister was asked how he silenced skeptical physicians. He replied that he “stuffed their mouths with gold”. This is a technique that still works.

Docs were mandated to comply with public health diktats during COVID. They allowed themselves to be bullied. Very few of us spoke out. I think it’s hard to admit that weakness of character accounted for your complicity. It is easier and more ego-syntonic to say that you truly agreed all along.

Medical doctors believe themselves to be of the intelligentsia, and therefore are more susceptible to groupthink. Perhaps physicians are in that “useful idiot” sweet spot of education and indoctrination. We are selected for academic ability, but that ability is mostly demonstrated in subjects where mastery can be strictly from rote learning, as compared to application of critical thinking. (Think biology versus physics).

It was interesting that both data, and my personal experience, showed that it was folks who had never been through the university indoctrination mill (high school only), or folks who were smart enough to ride the education train right to the last station (PhD’s) who were least likely to be vaccinated and to buy into the COVID hysteria. Folks with undergrad and master’s degrees seem to have just the right amount of education indoctrination to make them nicely compliant.

Pandemic, pandemic, where’s the pandemic. It takes physician training to see it.

In my hockey locker rooms - where there is a diverse representation of society including profs, fishermen, electricians, IT guys, financial managers, contractors, and more – there is general agreement if not consensus that we collectively went insane during COVID, and that the rules and measures made no sense. But in the physicians’ lounge there is still insistence that the COVID response was reasonable, ethical, scientific, and correct. Physicians seem least able to update their prior theories based on now available statistics (like, say – the data from Sweden).

Docs are reaping the reputation they have sown. Loss of trust is well-earned, and not due to “anti-vaxxers” or “misinformation”. We have given the public very good reasons not to trust us. It must be hard for those docs who still see themselves as white knights to even countenance the fact that in the minds of the majority, we have gone from healthcare heroes to healthcare zeroes.

Why don’t they like me?!

Will we ever gain back public trust? I’m not sure, but I do know that the solution is not to scream louder at people who criticize us. Docs need to engage with ideas and arguments in a reasonable and non-defensive manner if they are ever again to be trusted by the majority of society.

There was a time long ago when I was proud to be part of a noble profession. I’m sad to say that I am embarrassed of what it has become.

Two-Tiered Media

It was interesting to read a recent BBC take on anti-migrant protests in South Africa.

As with many countries around the world that are (relatively) stable and prosperous, SA is experiencing a large influx of “undocumented migrants” (or in oldspeak, “illegal aliens”). And as with many countries around the world, citizens are getting fed up with the expense, labour competition, litter, crime, and other problems that come with them.

But unlike inmost other countries, the pushback has not been gentle or entirely civilized.

Not very subtle

Overcrowded classrooms and healthcare. Sound familiar, Canadians?

I recommend reading the article if you’re interested, and note the tone. It is very sympathetic towards the migrants, but also very sympathetic towards the South Africans who feel the migrants should leave. The article seems to lay out in a balanced way the concerns of the illegal immigrants while at the same time helping the reader understand why South Africans may not be so keen on a flood of unvetted people teeming across their border.

Compare this to the slanted coverage that folks like Tommy Robinson, who as far as I know has never attacked a migrant with a machete, has gotten from the BBC.

And the BBC was likely the most balanced of the bunch, with most other lamestream media sources just defaulting to the term “far-right” for any Brit who dared to think that open borders is a bad idea. Mind you, to the modern political left, anyone to the right of Mao is “far right”

One can speculate as to why machete-wielding anti-migrant protesters in South Africa got fair shrift from the media while Union-Jack-wielding protesters in London were “far-right”. Methinks it may have something to do with their skin colour, and the difficulty that presents to media when deciding on the basic premise of every recent MSM article: victim, victim, who’s the victim?

Controlling the Message

If you weren’t already concerned enough about free speech, given all the Orwellian legislation working its way into law in Canada, this article over at the Free Press ought to send a chill down your spine. It describes how Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger was pushed out and finally banned altogether from his own creation—all for the sin of pointing out that the quintessential online encyclopedia had become politically biased and attempting to reform it. Sanger writes:

I watched in dismay as the site I’d created began to drift from its founding mission. The weakening of Wikipedia’s basic principle—neutrality—was my main concern. Instead of maintaining strict neutrality when it comes to the most important and contentious topics, Wikipedia has, over time, become decidedly globalist, academic, secular, and progressive. In other words, it has become the mouthpiece of a relatively narrow liberal establishment, which has left perspectives beyond its borders out in the cold. For example: Rising anti-Zionism in leftist circles means pro-Israel views are disfavored, while pro-Iranian regime sentiments are permitted to spread. Many confessional Christian sources have been disallowed due to the tacit prioritization of secularism in Wikipedia’s principle of neutrality. Hindu organizations have been censored and smeared. And American political topics—about politicians as well as issues like abortion, illegal immigration, and transgenderism—are covered from a broadly progressive-left perspective: The Republican Party, for instance, is classified as being on the “right-wing to far-right” of the political spectrum. And the Democratic Party? “Center to center-left.”

Relax, I hear you saying. Wikipedia has become virtually irrelevant in the age of AI chatbots! Who needs it anyway?

But then, there’s this. Oh-oh-spaghetti-o:

The scary thing is that this study was done by the far left Washington Post. Is it just me, or does 7% seem a tad low for Google’s AI?

More and more humans base their knowledge of reality on the answers that AI gives them to their questions. And since AI is fed left-leaning “facts”, more and more humans will lean more and more left. Scary times indeed.

Quote of the Week

If you don’t read the newspapers, you’re uninformed. If you do read the newspapers, you’re misinformed. -Unknown

Meme of the Week