Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andree's avatar
Andree
6d

During covid, I noticed that most university educated people I know, including PhDs, willingly took the jab (some still do), wore masks and followed the "directives", but that the trades people who are used to solve tangible problems every day thought it was a lot of garbage.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Pairodocs and others
Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
6d

By using AI's own responses to counter it's argument of being objective, it will eventually admit it is hopelessly biased based on guardrails placed by the programmers. I've done this several times, screen shot it to prove to others. ( I know it's weird and a waste of time but I find it fun, lol)

It uses a lot of patronizing language about how astute an observer you are and if you"insult" it( for instance, I asked if it would admit then it's programming is" garbage in garbage out" )it begins using quotation marks a lot, giving it a noticably snarky response but ultimately admitting it most certainly is left biased bullshit and that it obscures the truth initially with intention because it is programmed to do so.

VICTORY, sort of,lol.

I joyfully sent the screenshots to my Dad because he told me once that he hated arguing with me when I was little because most of the time I was right🤣

Reply
Share
1 reply by Pairodocs
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pairodocs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture