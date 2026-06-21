Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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J. Edward Les, MD's avatar
J. Edward Les, MD
Jun 21

Great read this early Sunday morning at Calgary Airport. Wholeheartedly agree with your take on kids/social media… and with all the rest :) Thank you for your honest/eloquent/refreshing takes. Keep ‘em coming!!

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FortheLoveofFreedom
Jun 21

Your Sunday Brunch of clips truly prove how messed up Canada is. I find myself nodding to the point I have a headache. :) The social media ban for kids is really a stepping stone into having all of us digitally monitored. The pieces on racism are spot on. I mean how does giving lesser sentences to criminals of colour/culture help society overall? We know - it doesn't. Canada is so Woke right now that I honestly can't see us coming out of this stupor. Seeing job postings naming everyone and everything except the cow on your farm - but not white people - can't get more obvious, can it? And let's face it - Ron McLean could use some of Don Cherry's integrity but that isn't about to happen. What a flake. I guess we could say, we are all triggered by this Woke BS. Love all your Memes! Happy Sunday. :)

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