Protecting Children or Ushering In The Surveillance State

Many of you are following the new social media bans for children and youth either just passed or about to be by governments around the world. The shortlist includes the UK, Denmark, Canada, Turkey, Brazil, Malaysia, and Australia. Numerous others are in preliminary discussions. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that this is happening around the world all at the same time. Just like “Build Back Better”.

There’s no doubt that social media has pernicious and destructive effects not only on kids but on adults as well. But government censorship and bans seem a rather heavy-handed and authoritarian way to deal with this issue. Despite its dark side, social media is also where many of us stay connected with family and friends, meet and converse with both like-minded and unlike-minded people, and find practical information and humour. Used responsibly, it can at least in some respects be a force for good.

Should child and youth access to social media not be determined by that child’s parents, who know and understand them best? And can bans really prevent the end-runs of false ID’s, VPN’s and more? In this dark age of increasing government information control, this feels like a move that one would expect more from the Chinese Communist Party than a modern democracy.

Critics of these bills also warn that the child protection angle is really just a way to indirectly bring in a universal digital ID. After all, “we’re protecting kids” sounds all rainbows and unicorns, but if you want to use social media and have to prove you are of the required age to do so, giving up a good deal of personal info is unavoidable for adults as well. Submitting a government-issued ID, facial scans or biometrics, or credit card or other information pushes us one step closer to the panopticon that many writers have warned us we are walking into.

But it gets worse. Australia has officially made an exception for Bluesky and other countries are considering similar exemptions. So your 13-year-old can’t follow the prepper on Twitter who posts about how to plant a food forest and how to deal with the deer that pillage it. But they can follow the blue-haired transexual Bluesky influencer who screams about how Trump is making zhe/zher unsafe and how zhe is literally at risk of getting killed every time zhe goes to the store. This sounds like a great recipe for making our kids more mentally healthy.

Yeah this is healthier

Apartheid in Canada

Apartheid (from the Afrikaans for “apartness”) was a formal system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white-minority government in South Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s. It mandated the separation of racial groups in nearly all aspects of public and private life. The system involved petty apartheid (segregation of public facilities, transportation, and social spaces) and grand apartheid (spatial separation, denial of voting rights, and restriction of employment).

I don’t know anyone who thinks apartheid was a good idea. Didn’t we figure out decades ago that dividing people up based on race is just wrong? But it seems that Canada - once a central voice in fighting for ending apartheid in South Africa - is now bringing in our own version in which white people (and especially white men) are the ones being excluded and disadvantaged.

We’ve all seen job postings like this one from Memorial University in Newfoundland. These types of postings seem to be increasingly common, especially (and infuriatingly) in jobs funded by our tax dollars. White heterosexual men need not apply.

I suppose an applicant could slap a dress and wig on for the job interview? Or claim to have a disabling anxiety disorder? Or pull an Elizabeth Warren and just claim to be indigenous even though they clearly aren’t?

My friend called his new car “Elizabeth Warren”

And then, of course, there is differential sentencing in the courts, based on race, with black and indigenous offenders getting more lenient sentences, like this one just a few days ago:

And this one (also this week) in my home town:

In order to combat past systemic racism, we have introduced present systemic racism. Got it. Straight out of Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be a n Anti racist, which is, IMHO, one of the worst books ever written.

But it gets worse. We are now beginning to see the division of physical spaces based on race.

First it was the provincial parks in BC, some of which have been closed for periods of time to everyone except indigenous people. Our friends at the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are challenging this one. Again, just this week:

But this, I think, takes the cake: Canada now has its first race-based parking spaces:

The people in this picture look a lot fitter than my 90 year old mom who did not get a special parking spot

The people claiming to fight racism have themselves become racists. The far left and the far right have become hard to distinguish from each other, united in their race essentialism, both pushing for their own version of apartheid. It’s another example of enantiodromia—the psychological and philosophical principle describing the tendency of things to transform into their opposites, particularly when pushed to an extreme. The video below is short and hilarious and illustrates this point better than a serious essay ever could. Double click on the image below to watch:

What Comes Around Goes Around: Woke Purity Spirals

Previously a winter sport, the NHL hockey playoffs no longer finish until after the last frost date in Cape Breton (and that’s saying something!). So it was just last week that Julie and I - both Carolina fans - happily watched the Carolina Hurricanes defeat Las Vegas to win Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Those of you who watched the 6th and final game may have noticed a particularly grovelling apology from Ron MacLean, longtime hockey commentator with CBC-cum-Sportsnet. It was cringy and weird, and very out-of-place in a hockey context - somewhere that we go to get away from politics.

Oh Lords of Wokeness please forgive my indiscretion!!

MacLean is a master of The Pun, and known for his witty yet groan-inducing one-liners just before commercial cuts. In this particular case, there was a skit earlier in the hockey broadcast that was based on the movie “The Hangover” and showed the two keepers of the Stanley Cup passed out in a Las Vegas hotel room with the cup beside them. Those who remember the original movie will recall that in the equivalent scene, the revellers had been sedated with rohypnol. MacLean quipped “The roofie will get you every time”.

Back after commercial, he gazed deeply into the camera and, looking as if he might cry, apologized that he might have “triggered” someone.

To paraphrase: “I’m SO sorry. Please please don’t fire me!!”

It is a matter of taste whether one found the joke funny or not, or maybe some just didn’t notice it. But “triggered”? Hockey fans are self-selected to be the kind of folks you don’t have to worry about triggering. We don’t mind when someone gets splattered on the boards by a thundering body check, or seeing someone’s “chiclets” get scattered on the ice by a poorly-aimed slap shot or perfectly-aimed fist. In short: don’t worry Ron, we’re not a bunch of sensitive snowflakes.

I like Ron’s commentating and I actually like his puns. But I am NOT a fan of his politics. The fact that the incident could potentially have compromised his ongoing employment is a great example of the circular firing squad/purity spiral of the Woke Left in Canada.

Many of you may recall that back in 2019, Rogers Sportsnet - which had taken over Hockey Night in Canada from CBC a few years earlier - fired longtime commentator Don Cherry for comments he made about those new immigrants who did not show respect by wearing the poppy for Remembrance Day. Julie and I were very much on Cherry’s side and were disappointed that Ron MacLean - whose career was founded on being longtime interlocutor and straightman to the wide-collared, loud-suited Cherry - did nothing to defend him and instead watched passively as he was thrown under the woke bus. He didn’t have to agree with what Cherry said, but as per Voltaire, he should have defended to his death (or in this case, his firing) his right to say it.

Grovelling apologies and circular woke firing squads are a fixture of the CBC family. Longtime reporter and news anchor Wendy Mesley was suspended in 2020 for using the N-word in an editorial meeting. She did not use it in a racist way, but in quoting the name of a 1968 book with that word in the title at a meeting which in part was to organize a piece about racism. Mesley was never accused of being racist, or even having intent to aid or abet racism, but was still forced to apologize and endure a suspension. And after 37 years with the broadcaster by that time, nobody came to her defense.

I recently read the book “Darkness at Noon” by Arthur Koestler about a man tortured and kept in solitary confinement and forced to apologize to the Soviet regime. Mesley’s apology has the same I’m-being-held-hostage tone as in Koestler’s book.

Many of you have noticed the uncanny prescience of Monty Python in predicting the insanity of modern society. (Just think about the Stan-Loretta scene in Life of Brian which was ridiculous parody in 1979 and now in 2026 we have a “pregnant man” emoji.) In the case of Mesley, the Jehovah stoning scene is uncannily on-point.

Despite his lack of nuance and blunt delivery, The Pairodocs feel that Canada needs more Don Cherries and fewer Ron MacLeans. Otherwise we will continue to kowtow to the most sensitive and entitled in our society, and the purity spiral will continue.

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