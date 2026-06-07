Cultural Double Standards

A couple of months ago I was going through airport security in the USA and realized I had forgotten to take my nail care kit out of my carry-on and put it in my checked bag. The x-ray machine saw it, and it was seized. It seems that, as could a Mission-Impossible-fit Tom Cruise, I appeared capable of taking down the plane with a nail file and toenail clippers. I suppose I should feel flattered.

The nail set was a gift I received for being an usher at my brother’s wedding in 1991.

In 2019 I was travelling with my mom, who had a tiny pair of fold-up sewing scissors with a blade about 1/2 inch long seized by airport security. My mom was disabled from the effects of bone cancer - a little old lady near 80 years old who planned to do a little mending while on the flight. The scissors were a high-end pair from Germany that her mom had given her in the mid-1980’s. She protested to no avail.

A classic terrorist

But the same security system that seizes a 2-inch pair of sewing scissors from a little old lady and nail clippers from a skinny grey-haired dude will allow you to carry a real knife with a blade of up to 6cm in length onto an airplane “because religion”. According the the World Sikh Organization’s web page on “Flying with your Kirpan”:

Far worse than losing nail clippers, this double standard recently facilitated the murder of Henry Nowak, stabbed to death with a “ceremonial” kirpan. This happened in Britain, the same country that strictly restricts the carrying of knives for anyone who does not claim it is their religious “right”.

In case you missed the story, Nowak died, handcuffed by police instead of being rushed to the hospital because he was suspected of “racially abusing” a Sikh man. The suspicion was solely based on a claim by the same man - the one who stabbed Nowak to death. The knee-jerk assumption was that the white youth was abusive and racist and that the brown man was honest and good. This was not just an error in judgment by one misguided officer, but a predictable result of police being trained to be “racially and culturally sensitive”. Officers in Britain are being taught not to treat everyone “the same”, but instead to assume the best about minorities and the worst about whites, with a goal of producing equal outcomes. The below excerpt is from the UK “Police Race Action Plan. This does not promote “Equality under the Law” or procedural fairness, but rather equality of OUTCOME. According to this philosophy we should be arresting as many whites as blacks, and I suppose as many little old ladies as young males, or else we are not producing “equity”. No wonder the police are handcuffing nearly-dead white youth.

Most people now fail to realize that when we treat people fairly, outcomes are often unequal. To produce equal outcomes we must treat people unfairly.

Our grotesque system forces many people to do things that are unreasonable: use preferred pronouns, mouth pieties like native land acknowledgments, put up pride flags and lower Canadian flags to half-mast. And yet at the same time in the name of diversity we fail to restrict people from doing things that are UNREASONABLE. Like carrying a knife on an airplane.

Perhaps I’ll try showing up for my next flight wearing only a ceremonial Amazonian penis sheath, and shout at the security agent that he is a bigot if he tries to stop me from boarding. I’ll let you know how it goes, although I definitely won’t post photos.

Just to be clear, that’s not me in the photo…

The Long March to the CBC

Yuri Bezmenov was a Soviet Informant and former KGB agent who defected to the USA in the early 1970’s. Many of our readers will be familiar with the now famous interview Mr. Bezmenov gave with G. Edward Griffin in 1984. A guy sitting next to me on an airplane told me about it a few years back, and the world hasn’t quite looked the same to me since. What Bezmenov described was nothing short of a long, quiet war being waged against the United States and its Western allies by radical Marxists—a war that would eventually lead to the downfall of Western democracies via a deliberate, decades long process of “ideological subversion.” No guns or tanks needed.

You can watch the full interview by double clicking on the image below.

The first stage of this war on the West, said Bezmenov, would involve the Marxist infiltration of education, media, the legal system and cultural institutions with the intent of reshaping how the population thinks—until they are so demoralized and confused that they can no longer recognize truth or resist the ideology.

This is the Marxist idea of “the long march through the institutions,” first proposed by Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci several decades before Bezmenov defected to the West and told us that it wasn’t just a pie-in-the sky idea anymore—it was actually happening. Gramsci is sometimes referred to as the “godfather of cultural Marxism.” He believed a direct, violent revolution would fail in Western democracies but that a Marxist takeover could nevertheless be achieved via a slow (possibly even multi-generational) campaign by intellectuals to shift society’s cultural beliefs from the inside.

It’s hard to dispute, in 2026, that the “long march” has been an overwhelming success. The Henry Nowak case in the UK has provided an unusually clear illustration of this in recent weeks. First, as Chris talks about above, it appears that the reason Mr. Nowak was treated poorly by police was because of his skin colour, an indication of just how far police forces in the UK have been infiltrated with culturally Marxist ideas. But although the murder and the indifference of the police was in itself horrific, perhaps more deeply disturbing was was the response of the mainstream media. CBC didn’t mention the case at all until it became too big an issue to ignore—and then they did this:

Like George Floyd, Henry Nowak died in handcuffs after saying he couldn’t breathe. (Unlike George Floyd, he was not a convicted felon, had committed no crime, was not resisting police, and had not taken enough fentanyl to kill three normal people. But I digress.) The difference in how these two deaths were covered by the media illustrates just how embedded the culturally Marxist worldview has become in the mainstream media. The media outrage surrounding Floyd’s death in police custody led to hysterical calls to “defund the police” and sparked a summer of violent riots across the Western world. That the likes of CBC could accuse the “far right” of politicizing Henry Nowak’s death is so richly ironic, you almost have to laugh.

Yeah, and the far left never politicized George Floyd’s death even a little bit…

But I also see signs of hope arising out if this tragedy. It was so grotesquely unjust, and such an obvious example of leftist institutional bias, that it served as a wake-up call for many. Reports are coming in from across the UK of a viral new trend: people filming themselves “taking the knee” for Henry Nowak, with the Michael Jackson song “They Don’t Really Care About Us” playing in the background. The left, so used to having cultural hegemony, has predictably gone apoplectic about the new trend. They control the media. They control Hollywood. They even control the algorithms! How can (some of) the people still be thinking for themselves? They are all racists! So many racists! But it doesn’t seem to be going away. Keir Starmer’s annus horribilis may be about to get even worse. We’ll see.

SPLC: Southern Poverty Lies Creator

In more good news on the pushback against cultural Marxism, the Southern Poverty Law Centre appears to be in serious trouble. It turns out the SPLC, which bills itself as a nonprofit legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation (but which, like so many similar institutions, has actually morphed into a hotbed of far-left/culturally Marxist activism) has been charged with 11 counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering by the US Department of Justice. The charges were filed a few weeks ago but this week the DOJ expanded its case by filing a “superseding indictment” outlining new allegations and more details on the alleged crimes. The new filing alleges the SPLC secretly funnelled (through a series of fake bank accounts and shell corporations) more than $4 million in tax-exempt donor funds to far-right extremists over several years (up from the $3 million originally cited.) Prosecutors claim the funds were used to purchase materials for cross burnings, buy Ku Klux Klan robes and hoods, fund extremist rallies, and expand local Klan chapters. The DOJ alleges that instead of gathering intelligence to dismantle hate groups, the SPLC actually incentivized Ku Klux Klan members to remain active and recruit new members, in exchange for payments and continued access. This included paying $300k to a member of the leadership chat for the Charlottesville rally in 2017, a person who made racist posts under an SPLC employee’s supervision and arranged transport for others to attend the rally. (Charlottesville, you may remember, was the rally at which a leftist counter-protestor was killed, and the entire nation was understandably outraged.) For its part, the SPLC saw its annual contributions and grants surge from $50 million in 2016 to approximately $132 million in the year following the 2017 Charlottesville rally. Pretty good ROI on $300k, no? Turns out anti-racism is big business—if you can just drum up enough racists. As Thomas Sowell famously said “Racism is not dead. But it is on life support – kept alive by politicians, race hustlers and people who get a sense of superiority by denouncing others as ‘racists.’”

Of course the SPLC strongly denies all allegations, arguing that the government is attempting to criminalize “standard investigative tactics and confidential informant programs.” Of course they would say that, wouldn’t they? They’re lawyers, caught with their hands in the race-baiting cookie jar. But the (alleged) lengths they went to to hide things—and the nature of the things they funded—sure makes you wonder. As usual, the meme lords have won the day.

An American doc hits the nail on the head about US vs. Canadian Healthcare

Those on the left of the political spectrum in Canada react to any suggestion of private “US-style” healthcare about as positively as a vampire does to an appetizer of roasted garlic. And in the USA, those on the Bernie-Sanders-left look at Canada as the land of “free” healthcare, where everyone gets the care they need in a timely fashion, at zero cost.

And while both groups stew in their misperceptions, many countries have much more functional and less expensive healthcare systems than either of us. They manage to provide care that is reasonably affordable while at the same time being high-quality and accessible. There are no medical utopias, but we might do well to open our eyes and look beyond our nearest neighbour.

The best comment I have ever seen on this matter was posted by an old friend in response to our last week’s article on wait times in Canada that stretch out beyond the horizon. A surgeon in Florida, he was born and raised in Canada but moved to the USA many years ago and has never looked back. He knows both systems, sees the flaws in both, and posted this insightful and succinct summary.

From the perspective of a physician practicing in the United States, the Canadian healthcare debate often looks very different from the way it is presented politically.

Americans are constantly told that Canada has “free healthcare,” while the U.S. system is portrayed as uniquely cruel because it involves private insurance, deductibles, copays, and out-of-pocket costs. But there is nothing free about a system funded by heavy taxation, and there is nothing compassionate about making patients wait years for diagnosis, specialist assessment, or treatment.

In the U.S., our system is certainly imperfect. It is expensive, administratively bloated, and often maddeningly complex. But when a patient has a serious cardiac, neurologic, oncologic, orthopedic, or surgical problem, the expectation is still that they should be evaluated and treated in a clinically meaningful timeframe. A three- or six-year wait for a specialist would not be viewed as a normal inconvenience. It would be viewed as a system failure.

One of the core problems with the Canadian model is that it is not merely publicly funded; it is heavily centralized, bureaucratically controlled, and largely insulated from normal economic feedback. In most areas of life, price signals, competition, consumer choice, entrepreneurship, and innovation force systems to adapt. If people are waiting too long, someone finds a better way to serve them. If demand exceeds supply, capacity expands. If a service is inefficient, competitors create alternatives.

Canadian healthcare suppresses much of that. Patients are not treated as customers with choices. Physicians and hospitals often cannot respond entrepreneurially to demand. Capital does not flow easily toward unmet need. Prices do not signal scarcity. Instead, access is rationed through queues, budgets, bureaucratic allocation, and political management. The result is predictable: shortages, bottlenecks, demoralized providers, and patients waiting months or years for care that should be timely.

The cultural problem may be even harder to fix. Canadians have been taught for generations that “free healthcare” is not just a policy arrangement but a marker of national identity and moral superiority. To question the system is often treated as if one is attacking Canada itself, or advocating some caricature of the American system. That makes honest reform nearly impossible. The debate becomes emotional and tribal rather than practical.

The real question is not whether healthcare is “public” or “private.” The real question is whether patients actually receive care when they need it. A healthcare system should be judged by access, timeliness, quality, outcomes, innovation, and accountability — not by whether politicians can describe it as free.

I could not have said it better myself. Mic drop.

Meme of the Week

Quote of the Week

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. --JD Vance