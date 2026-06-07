Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
Jun 7Edited

In 2002 my six year old school bag in hand, with me, had her plastic round school scissors confiscated at the airport on an early morning flight as a "weapon". Insult to injury when she explained to her teacher why she didn't have all her tools for class she was told it was a tall tale. 2026 men walk through our streets brandishing kirpans and chanting death to those not in their "tribe" but that is considered "safe & effective" and a great social tale of tolerance.

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Patricia Mundy's avatar
Patricia Mundy
Jun 8

Incredible post. Ty for the LOL with the warrior picture and comment!! Just finished listening to the video link to the propaganda video with Yuri Besmenov. I chuckled, albeit grimly, when he referenced working for the CBC decades ago and their refusal to discern re: propaganda. So fascinating and also so disturbing that these truths have been "out there" for so long. eg. When he used the term I only first heard "the Industrial ...." fill in the blank - so many of these floated about the past 4 years.

My oldest sister's husband was an RCMP, then later worked around the world with CSIS. She sent us a photo today of her deceased husband's mountie wear. She shared, since 2019, it's illegal to sell the mountie uniform.

Your nail file/tiny sewing scissors resonated deeply with me. A few years after 9/11, I was flying with my forever "mini purse" with my Henkel nail file in its original plastic sheath, and told at Security it was not allowed. I was appalled and said, my oldest sister gave me this on my 13th birthday. !? The security woman then said, "You can mail it back to yourself", and gave me a small envelope. In those days I always had stamps in my mini purse. I took the envelope and raced down 100 yards away to where there was a post office box at the airport.

It felt like a violation then. Long before still unknown to me violations of the Covid regime.

My oldest sister still believes CBC reports honestly - depressingly, but honestly. I'm going to send her today's "Sunday Brunch" and hope she will read it for a "change" from her normal media.

Thanks for this great new format. You two are critical Canadians whom I admire and respect - sharing the most important truth. God bless you and your work.

Trish Mundy, Penticton BC

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