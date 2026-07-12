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Michael Ackermann's avatar
Michael Ackermann
6d

I remember a few years ago an Indian girl in her early teens won a prestigious literary prize for her "original" story.

The judges and media all gushed about the story and its young author.

I read the story. It was about a young girl from the city who was orphaned and had to go live with her reclusive grandfather in the mountains. The grandfather is initially bitter, resentful and belligerent but the girl's cheerful demeanor, joyful outlook and love win him over. He grows to love her and she him. Then after they have become a family and the girl has made friends in the local community a relative comes to take her back to the city and the girl and her grandfather are heartbroken. After some trials and tribulations, she is able to return to her grandfather in the mountains, and all ends well.

Sound familiar?

This is the story Heidi, written by Johanna Spyri in 1880 and set in Switzerland, but reworked to be set in India.

The similarities are too many for it to be coincidence, but no one among all the judges and journalists made mention of it.

I wonder why?

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
6d

My husband said "socialized healthcare( in America) means you will have coverage, but good luck using it."

EVERYTHING the government gets involved in paying for becomes far more expensive and the quality becomes way less. I think the graft we are seeing is the reason why. The government negotiates with someone else's money( the tax payer) has no real need for efficiency or quality because they have no legal responsibility( with very few exceptions you cannot sue the government and even if you can they have the resources to financial out wait you till you are destroyed)

I challenge anyone to name a system the government inserted itself into financially that improved it or costs less.

Competition drives quality, innovation, efficiency and lower costs. It's common sense.

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