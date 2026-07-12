Bottom-Up or Top-Down? Are they mutually exclusive?

Some of you may have followed the recent release of information from outgoing US Department of Justice head Tulsi Gabbard around the COVID-19 origins issue. Cast your mind back to 2020 when the idea that The Wuhan Coronavirus might have excaped from the Wuhan Coronavirus Research Lab was crazy talk, and saying so would get your social media account deleted. The only one allowed to speak about it seemed to be Jon Stewart (watch below starting at 2:45 if you haven’t already seen it), who despite being insufferably woke 99% of the time nailed this one on the head.

Some of us knew it from the start, but it is now confirmed that the “scientific papers” showing COVID to have a natural origin were fabricated, and the attacks on anyone who suggested a lab leak were a psy-op.

Fauci may be called to testify about the new information release. He will be in an interesting pickle. Tell the truth and admit that he and his minions lied and misled the public, or commit perjury by claiming innocence. The blanket pardon granted by outgoing turnip-brained “President” Joe Biden in 2024 would not cover perjury in 2026. What to do! Perhaps the media will not remain sycophantic for much longer if he fesses up?

I generally hate simplistic top-down explanations for debacles like COVID policy. “This would never have happened if it wasn’t for [insert name here: Trump/Elon Musk/George Soros/Justin Trudeau/The Rothschilds]”. In my opinion, we regular citizens are fallen creatures who are easily led and thus often create great havoc and destruction in the name of good. Yes Hitler was a horrible human but it took the complicity of millions of Germans to create the Third Reich. Morally corrupt leaders are often a symptom - not a cause - of a morally corrupt populace.

If even a significant minority, let alone a majority of us, had stood up against CoronaCraziness, governments would have been forced to stand down. Let me suggest a modified version of Hanlon’s Razor: Never attribute to conspiracy what can adequately be explained by age-old human cowardice and evil.

It is this bottom-up vs. top-down argument that caused a great rift in the anti-narrative alliance in the COVID war. Peter and Ginger Breggins lined up against Robert Malone and Matthias Desmet, with the Breggins insisting that COVID was a top-down issue, the result of an evil cabal of which they insinuated Malone was part. Malone on the other hand agreed with Desmet’s theory of mass formation, a bottom-up explanation detailing how and why we went collectively bonkers when fed fear-porn about an unprecedentedly deadly virus.

I don’t consider myself a “first-rate intelligence”, but I think that both of these explanations are right at the same time. Anthony Fauci is evil and did great harm. I believe he will face justice at some point, be it man’s or God’s. But it is also true that we went collectively insane during COVID. In fact, many people have not yet regained sanity. Evil can be visited upon us, but it can also come from within our own hearts. It finds many ways into this world and we should defend against them all.

A Literary Sokal Hoax

Those of you who read UnHerd may be aware of the scandal surrounding the 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, won by Jamir Nazir of Trinidad. Mr Nazir’s story, The Serpent in the Grove, was selected from more than 7800 entries, having passed through multiple tiers of “expert” judges before being awarded the top prize “for its lyrical precision and haunting atmosphere.” The Chair of the judging panel was effusive in her praise:

Well, it was diverse all right. So diverse that it probably wasn’t even written by a human. One of the perks of winning the prize (in addition to a cash prize of 5000 pounds) is publication in the prestigious literary magazine Granta—and it was only after the story was published and read by people who are not literary “experts” that suspicions began to arise. To make a long story short (so to speak): Nazir’s story was run through AI-detection software (which is remarkably accurate) and voila! It was a 100% match for AI generated content. Three of the remaining four regional finalists were also found to be suspicious for non-humanity. Well.

Just one of the many fantastic lines from “The Serpent in the Grove”.

The Commonwealth Foundation conducted “an investigation” and claimed they were satisfied the stories were legit. (And besides, the writers were diverse! Not a single white male on the short list! ) Granta, on the other hand, had its suspicions and decided to end its partnership with the Commonwealth Prize. (There is more to this sordid story and you can read the details of it here and here if you’re interested.)

If I sound a tad bitter, it’s because this story has a personal angle for me. Like Mr. Nazir’s chat-bot, I’m a writer of literary fiction. In fact, way back in the dark ages (2008, to be precise) I was the winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Competition. (If you’re interested you can listen to my story, World Backwards, here, as it was recorded for radio. I assure you it was not written by a chat-bot.)

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Since that time back in the dark ages, I’ve watched, horrified, as literary fiction (along with movies, live theatre, visual arts, science and just about every other aspect of Western arts and culture) has been more or less completely devoured by the identity politics monster.

I can’t put a finger on exactly when (or how) this started but about ten or fifteen years ago I began to notice a decline in the quality of “award winning” stories—and it just kept getting worse. At some point I couldn’t stand to read them anymore. So much self-indulgent, moralizing tripe. So many untalented hacks. So much overt ideology. So little artistic merit. The same boring story told over and over and over, as if anything other than extolling the virtues of victimhood had become verboten. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that the judges of a prestigious literary contest could be fooled by a chat-bot. There is nothing authentic or creative about “literary fiction” these days. Incoherent claptrap like the story that won this year’s Commonwealth Prize is welcome, as long as it flatters the ideological sensibilities of the woke judges. Why not let a machine write it and give the award to the cleverest LLM?

This is Grok’s rendering of my imaginary identity politics monster…I will not enter it into a visual arts contest, I promise.

Are good stories still being written and just not published and rewarded? Piling up in the desk drawers of talented writers? Possibly, but I doubt it. My own interest in writing that kind of fiction has waned as the opportunities for publication and recognition have all but disappeared for people unwilling to play the new game. Established conservative writers like Lionel Shriver and Andrew Klavan keep writing, but both have acknowledged they’re unlikely to ever win another literary award—and they’re not getting any younger. If JK Rowling were starting out today—with her openly “gender critical” views—do you think she’d find a major publisher for the Harry Potter books? Or would she even bother to write them, knowing (as every serious writer does) the current lay of the land in the publishing industry.

In his 1951 book The Captive Mind, Nobel Prize winning Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz wrote about what it was like to be an artist in Eastern Europe under communist rule. He described the soul-deadening intellectual and artistic contortions writers had to put themselves through to achieve the ideological conformity demanded of them.

The parallels between that time and place and the present day Anglosphere are, sadly, not insignificant:

The objective conditions necessary to the realization of a work of art are, as we know, a highly complex phenomenon, involving one’s public, the possibility of contact with it, the general atmosphere, and above all freedom from involuntary subjective control. “I can’t write as I would like to,” a young Polish poet admitted to me. “My own stream of thought has so many tributaries, that I barely succeed in damming off one, when a second, third or fourth overflows. I get halfway through a phrase, and already I submit it to Marxist criticism. I imagine what X or Y will say about it and I change the ending.” (p14-15)

Of another more experienced writer, Milosz wrote:

He felt as empty as a sieve with the wind blowing through it. The wind of historical necessity swept all meaning out of literature. One more astute ideological question, several more pages of doctrinal prose! Why write when everyone knew in advance exactly what was to be said? He played bridge in his gilded and mirrored salon not because he was tired but because he was afraid to find himself alone before a blank sheet of paper. (p.172)

Indeed, why write—why read, why go to the movies—when everyone knows in advance exactly what is to be said? For that matter, why not let an AI chat-bot write the story when it’s always going to be the same story anyway?

For my part, I feel a certain amount of schadenfreude at seeing the literary establishment get scammed—hoisted on its own pretentious petard in much the same way the academic social sciences establishment was with the Sokal Hoax and later the “Grievance Studies Affair.” Will AI chatbots eventually spell the death of literary competitions? Sadly, at this point my answer is “who cares?” Identity politics has already killed them.

Government-FUNDED versus Government-CONTROLLED

By almost any measure - patient satisfaction, waiting lists, frustration level of docs and nurses, ER waiting times: you name it - Canadian healthcare has been getting worse for decades.

What was the inflection point? It seemed to be the advent of Medicare, when the government socialized not only the funding of healthcare but also took over control of the administration and provision of healthcare services.

What we Canadians don’t understand is that just because health insurance is administered by the government, it does not necessarily follow that government bureaucrats must dictate every detail of how we get that healthcare. The fact that the two are not a package deal is critically important. And yet most average citizens, and even the majority of healthcare professionals I work with, don’t understand that they are different things.

In Canada, any mention of privatization of healthcare services meets with screams and a rush to the fainting couch, followed by accusations of wanting “American-style healthcare”. Arguing to allow private healthcare is seen as equivalent to wanting to see people dying in the streets.

But most G20 countries have systems where citizen’s healthcare insurance is government-FUNDED (more accurately taxpayer-funded) but many or most hospitals and clinics are privately-run. In such a system, if you need your knee replaced you can choose which doctor and which hospital you prefer. The government funds a basic level of service, but you could choose to pay for upgrades like a private room or edible food. Private enterprise (nurses, doctors, and businessmen) can set up clinics and hospitals which vie for business by providing excellent service. They are incentivized to be excellent and efficient if they want to stay in business and turn a profit. Countries with such systems (Sweden, Switzerland, Germany) have better access to care and much higher patient satisfaction at a lower cost. But here in Canada, like North Korea and Cuba, the government has a monopoly on healthcare and private provision of care is verboten. Anyone who has worked in Canadian healthcare has noticed that there is no “Department of Healthcare Efficiency”.

One of the symptoms of the government monopoly on healthcare is a proliferation of managers

One can debate whether government-funded healthcare is sustainable in the first place. But we can’t even start to have a real conversation about how to improve Canadian healthcare until we understand that government control of healthcare service provision does not inevitably follow from government funding.

Until we break the government monopoly on healthcare provision, state-run healthcare will continue to be wasteful, full of graft, and overly-bureaucratized while Canadians continue to suffer and die in ER waiting rooms and on wait lists.

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