Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Nicholas Skutnik's avatar
Nicholas Skutnik
4d

I worked in the forest industry in BC for close to 40 years and fought in more forest fires than I can count and i can tell you with absolute 100% confidence the out of control “wild fires” are government created. The cutbacks in forest management is staggering. I am still in contact with friends in BC who’s job it is to fight forest fires and they all say the same thing, there’s no money, no equipment and no personal to fight these fires.

Government is literally letting fires destroy homes and lives just so they can push their narrative meanwhile the sheep are all applauding the billions sent to the Ukriane.

But hey, elbows up right!!?

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Ken Hiebert's avatar
Ken Hiebert
4d

Great article. It seems much of the science we read about today is "motivated science". Art least, that's what gets the headlines. If there really is an existential crisis today, this is part of it - largely due to the fact that the media and the government are usually in lockstep with this version of science™.

I just call it propaganda, but maybe that's simply because I'm old and bitter...

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