Our Sunday Brunch comes to you from Canso Nova Scotia where The Pairodocs are soaking up the sea air and music here at the Stan Rogers Festival. If you’ve never been, you should plan to come.

Red Pill Green

I’ve always had a healthy dose of skepticism around what I’d call “motivated science” — think pharmaceutical companies conducting research on their new blockbuster drugs—but before the COVID debacle I was painfully naive about science that didn’t have any obvious financial angle. Oh, I was vaguely aware of things like the replication crisis in science and the growing ideological bias of scientific journals. But like a good little citizen, I (for the most part) trusted the experts™.

To say that the scales fell from my eyes during the pandemic would be an understatement. It was painful, in much the same way (I imagine) it must be if you find out your spouse has been cheating on you: it not only changed the way I saw the present and the future, it rewrote the past. Much of what I had believed prior to 2020—about my profession, about the physical world, about human nature itself—became suspect.

One of the most egregious lies during the pandemic—in part because it caused the greatest damage—came courtesy of Dr. Neil Ferguson and his team at Imperial College London. In March of 2020, Ferguson predicted—based on a model later found to contain numerous flawed assumptions and computer coding errors—a mass casualty event of apocalyptic proportions, with the potential for 40 million deaths worldwide. The only solution, he warned, was “radical physical distancing of the entire population,” a solution which had been discussed and dismissed as too damaging by the World Health Organization (WHO) mere months earlier. But Ferguson was a world-renowned expert™ and fear is a powerful motivator. People all over the world responded to his report by simply forgetting how to think and panicking: Hence the two years from hell we all lived through in Canada and elsewhere.

Ferguson’s predictions—and his proposed solution—were so egregiously wrong and so incredibly damaging in so many ways, its hard to believe anyone ever took them seriously. But alas. The people who died as a result of lockdown measures will never come back. The social and educational losses visited upon the most vulnerable children will never be undone. The economic damage continues to ripple through our lives. And trust in “Science™” and “Experts™” may never recover. Nor should it.

Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Sweden did not lock down and had lower all-cause mortality over the ensuing years. Lockdowns killed far more people than they saved.

Which brings me, at last, to what I actually want to talk about today, i.e., the “climate catastrophe,” as our esteemed legacy media is fond of calling it. The same media which boldly claimed a bad cold was going to kill us all and which now claims that everywhere in the world is warming faster than everywhere else in the world:

First, though, a confession: I used to be a card-carrying member of the Green Party of Canada. (In my defence, this was a long time ago, back when the Greens had a libertarian-leaning “localist” faction and before they went completely batshit crazy.) Even after my Green Party days, I trusted climate “experts” and thought the science was pretty clear on global warming (“97% of scientists agree,” etc.). It seemed to me that it was a genuine issue and that it really was 1) probably due to human activity and 2) a potential existential threat.

But after the pandemic debacle, I couldn’t stop seeing echoes in the climate change narrative: the fear-mongering, the constant media trumpeting of worst-case scenarios, the silencing and shaming of even mildly dissenting (or even questioning) voices, the predictive models based on dubious assumptions and cherry-picked data, the insistence that “the science is settled,” the desire to attribute every bad outcome to the “big scary thing” (i.e. COVID/climate change) even when similar outcomes have always happened. And perhaps worst of all: the insistence on draconian “mitigation measures” with the potential to ruin economies and kill vulnerable people.

So I started to read more widely and listen to alternative voices. And what I discovered was, to say the least, thought-provoking: Credible alternative theories as to what is causing the planet to warm, such as changes in solar activity and natural multi-decadal ocean cycles. Critics pointing to unexplained past warmer periods (such as the Medieval Warm Period and the Holocene Optimum) when the planet had lower atmospheric CO₂ levels. Critics pointing to potential flaws in data collection (e.g. the “urban heat island effect.”) Credible people like Michael Schellenberger and Bjorn Lomborg, who believe climate change is real and probably human-caused but make a convincing case that it is not catastrophic and that proposed mitigation measures (such as “net zero” strategies) are potentially far worse than the problem they are trying to solve.

But questioning drastic action around climate change is verboten. The climate is one of the increasing number of areas where dissent is not permitted. Social policing starts with labelling anyone with questions a “denialist”. You can now be a climate change “denialist”, as well as a residential school “denialist”, or a COVID “denialist”. But you can believe that a man with a beard is a woman and not be a human biology “denialist”. The word “denialist” is a bludgeon swung at those who dare to dissent from approved mainstream narratives.

The narrative control seems to be working. Almost half of young Canadians surveyed in a 2022 study said they believed humanity is doomed because of climate change, 78% reported that climate change impacts their overall mental health, 37% reported that their feelings about climate change negatively impact daily functioning and 39% reported hesitation about having children due to climate change. (Once again we see echoes of the pandemic, when surveys showed people wildly overestimating the risk of the virus to themselves and others, and when our fear of the virus did more damage than the virus itself.)

This week, the climate catastrophe topic du jour is forest fires, with headlines like this appearing everywhere:

Yet in my home province of New Brunswick, the worst ever forest fire by far occurred in October of 1825. How do the “scientists” interviewed by CBC account for that?

From Wikipedia:

About 1/3 of the homes in Fredericton were destroyed, but the main devastation was 100 miles (160 km) to the northeast commencing from Bas Caraquet. The preceding summer was a particularity hot one, with bush fires common.[1] On the evening of October 7, 1825, the firestorm roared through Newcastle, New Brunswick (now part of the City of Miramichi), and in less than 3 hours reduced the town of 1,000 people to ruins – of 260 original buildings, only 12 remained. Only 6 of 70 buildings survived in the adjacent village of Douglastown. The fire similarly destroyed other communities, including Moorefield, Napan, and Black River Bridge. Chatham, Nelson, and Doaktown escaped the fire. The cause of the blaze is not known, but it was likely human-caused.[2] About 160 people died in and around Newcastle, including prisoners in the Newcastle Jail. Elsewhere, the totals were likely higher, given the number of lumbermen in the forests at the time (about 3,000). To escape the blaze many residents took refuge with livestock and wildlife in the Miramichi River.[3] In total the fire(s) consumed almost 16,000 km2 (about 1/5 of New Brunswick’s forests or 3.95 million acres). The blaze has been partly attributed to unusually hot weather in the summer and fall of 1825, coupled with outdoor fires by settlers and loggers.[3]

And it’s not just New Brunswick. Worldwide, as Bjorn Lomborg has documented, although wildfire damage to property has gone up (likely a reflection of population and property growth in forested areas) the area burned annually has actually been falling.

Meanwhile, the West is destroying itself in its effort to do as the CBC “scientists” suggest (“just stop burning fossil fuels”)—even as China keeps building new coal-fired power plants at a furious pace:

One thing that’s always given me pause about the climate change narrative is that it seems to be overtly anti-Western, with China, India and other non-Western polluters given a free pass. Surely the atmosphere doesn’t care where the greenhouse gas came from, or whether the people who produced it are white or brown? Another is the environmental movement’s apparent aversion to the expansion of nuclear power. I mean, if they truly believe that burning fossil fuels poses an existential threat to the survival of the species, how could they possibly be opposed to the only realistic large scale carbon-free alternative? Unless the real goal (at least for some of them) is not to reduce carbon at all but to hasten the destruction of the West? Maybe, as one particularly cynical poster on X opined, “you are the carbon they want to reduce.” When you see the hordes of private jets rolling into Davos every year, it certainly makes you wonder.

The catastrophe may change, but the fear-mongering never ends….

Meme of the Week

Quote of the Week

Knoll’s law of media accuracy: “Everything you read in the newspapers is absolutely true, except for the rare story of which you happen to have firsthand knowledge”.