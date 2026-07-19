Please just let me watch the game

We have a long connection with North Carolina and have become Hurricanes fans (for the non-sporty amongst you, that is the NHL franchise based in Raleigh). A couple of years ago we attended a home game, only to find out on arrival that it was “Pride Night”. We were subjected to numerous information (advocacy) booths and tables staffed by legions of odd looking humans with multiple piercings and tattoos and brightly coloured hair, passing out pamphlets and selling rainbow t-shirts and hats. They seemed to be much more representative of the T’s, Q’s, and other letters that have appended themselves to the original G and L of the original acronym. Announcements were made before the game and the Jumbotron flashed pro-pride messages during breaks and intermissions. We went to a hockey game and a pride festival broke out. All we wanted to do was watch the game. Sigh…

It’s been interesting to see more and more athletes saying no to the rainbow mafia in the last few years. Clayton Kershaw caused controversy by scrawling a bible verse on his baseball cap in response to the LA Dodgers’ decision to include open mocking of religion as part of pride celebrations. NHL goalie James Reimer refused to wear a pride jersey, citing his Christian faith.

NHL players Eric and Mark Staal refused to don pride jerseys in 2023, speaking for many when they said:

Put more simply: live how you want to live, just don’t shove the pride stuff down my throat.

There has been enough pushback that several NHL teams have dropped or toned down their pride night events (although of course MSM is portraying this as a bigoted move, potentially a result of pressure from the Russians). I’m guessing that it was pressure from both fans and players that forced this change.

I have lots of gay and lesbian friends who I admire and love. They don’t have blue hair. They don’t wear rainbow shirts or fly rainbow flags on their lawn. They don’t have more piercings and tattoos than I have follicles. They don’t need pride nights for their self-esteem, which instead comes from providing value to their communities as physicians, lawyers, accountants, aunts, uncles, friends and more. They make our world a better place.

Pride nights do not make the world a better place. Shoving pride down the throats of people who just want to watch a hockey game is annoying, preachy and divisive. Data suggests that the aggressive approach of the modern pride movement may be creating a backlash, decreasing support for gay marriage and other LGB issues. If these type of pride events do anything, it is to hurt the reputation of gays and lesbians, and as such it is good to finally see the rainbow tide receding.

The trans movement is not just anti-woman, it’s anti-gay

Several years ago I was chatting with a friend of mine—who happens to be a gay man—about the then emerging transgender craze. I treaded carefully, not wanting to offend my gentle and largely apolitical friend, but it was him who pointed out the inherent homophobia of the transgender movement. He wondered aloud what would have happened to him, as a sensitive and somewhat effeminate boy, had the trans craziness been around when he was young. He was right to be concerned. As Andrew Doyle noted recently in UnHerd:

The statistical evidence of the risk to gay people is clear. Data published by the Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) — the NHS pediatric clinic that was shut down in March 2024 after it was determined by the Cass Review to be providing treatment that was unsafe and unevidenced — showed that an overwhelming majority of its adolescent patients were either gay or bisexual. In 2012, this amounted to around 90% of females and more than 80% of males. By 2015, the proportions had declined but remained a majority, with 70% of females and 60% of males falling within this category.

This topic exploded in the Twitterverse this week after Amnesty International first published and then rapidly withdrew—probably after talking to its lawyers—a report naming several gay and lesbian groups (along with a women’s rape crisis centre) on its list of “anti-rights” organizations. Several Christian groups also ended up on the list, but, oddly, not a single Muslim organization.

Very quickly, posts like this began proliferating on X:

What are we to make of all this? Is it yet another example of “enantiodromia” — the tendency for things to come full circle and eventually turn into their opposites? Has the far left become anti-gay? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Women are Destroying Free Speech

I’ve written extensively in the past (mainly here and here) about how the feminization (and to some extent secularization) of our culture and institutions is inextricably linked to the emergence of the monstrously destructive set of ideas which has come to be known as “wokeness.”

As I said in a previous post:

You see it everywhere, once you start to look: this weird contorted projection of the caregiving instinct onto a world teeming with child substitutes. Entire groups of “marginalized” people get swept up in this raging tide of misplaced compassion and infantilization. Hence the ubiquitous pseudo-religion of Wokeness, that strange and deformed love-child of subverted maternal and religious instincts.

Helen Andrews popularized a similar argument in her essay “The Great Feminization,” published in Compact magazine on October 16, 2025, and in her subsequent interviews on the Triggernometry podcast and elsewhere. (This was many months after we’d first written about it here at pairodocs—just sayin’ )

But today I’d like to emphasize one particularly pernicious aspect of our descent into what I’ve previously called gynocratic techno-authoritarianism: this being its chilling effect on free speech.

Have you noticed that pretty much everywhere censorship is being pushed, the justification for silencing others is inevitably “safety?” And how can one argue against safety without sounding like the bad guy? The ultimate example of this was, of course, during the COVID pandemic, when people were routinely censored for saying things that in many cases turned out to be true. The justification for the censorship, as always, was “public safety”— but one wonders how much misery could have been avoided if we’d been allowed to have honest discussions about things like school closures and vaccine side-effects and risk-benefit analysis in general?

And now we have governments across the Western world (with the notable exception of the USA) pushing various iterations of “online safety” legislation designed to “protect us” from various forms of “hate speech” and “misinformation.” In Canada and several European countries, governments seem very concerned with protecting us from people who disagree with the government, or who offend the sensibilities of that government’s base. Because, you know, safety.

So what does this have to do with the Great Feminization? Well. I’ll give you two guesses which of the two (or 65, or 102, or whatever) genders is most likely to support censorship. Hint: it’s not men. In study after study, men support free speech more strongly than women do, while women are more likely to value—you guessed it—safety, and other related concepts like “inclusivity.” Women are also more likely to support the cancellation of speakers whose ideas they deem offensive, and more likely to support a person being fired for what they deem offensive opinions, even if those opinions are scientifically based. Much of this data is reviewed nicely in Dr. Cory Clark’s paper in Psychology Today. In Dr. Clark’s original research, findings were similar:

In one study with 559 online adults, participants read five passages from books (that were made up for purposes of this study) and reported their desires to censor those books by indicating their agreement with statements like, “They should remove the book from the library” and “A professor should not be allowed to require the book for class.” The passages included one containing swear words, one containing a gory description, one arguing that there are evolved sex differences in leadership ability, one arguing that certain religions inspire violence, and one arguing that there are race differences in intelligence test scores. Across all five statements, women were more censorious than men.

Some people think its unsafe to misgender a big hairy man in a dress who wants to force a woman to wax his balls. Or to cast doubt on the “climate catastrophe,” even if you are just publishing your weather data. Something can be factually true, after all, but still deemed unsafe, as we found out during the pandemic. Will things like these be illegal in Canada in the future? Once we’ve capitulated to the assertion that safety is the highest good, I guess it just depends on who gets to define safety. Vote carefully.

Morbid Management Miasma

I’ve written about this before, but the issue is on my mind again since one of my pieces last week touched on the issue of over-management in publicly-run healthcare. Lately I seem to have more and more “managers” telling me how to do my job. So I sought catharsis this week with a shorter Sunday Brunch take on over-management in healthcare

I have learned not to get excited when politicians campaign on “fixing healthcare”. In Nova Scotia, premier Tim Houston charged into government in 2021 with that promise. My skepticism about his sincerity and ability to affect change has been borne out. When discussing the future of healthcare in Nova Scotia, there is no difference between a pessimist and a realist.

Since Houston took office, his mantra seems to be “there is no problem that can’t be solved by hiring enough managers”. The NS Health org chart is more complicated than the blueprints for a nuclear reactor. I have multiple managers in every aspect of my job (IT, primary care, emergency medicine, finance), but good luck finding someone who can answer a question, let alone someone who has the authority to make a change. I once had an hour-long meeting about resolving a long-overdue overtime pay issue. On the call were four highly-paid and highly-placed managers in my zone. I added up the 4 hourly rates in my head and realized I had just cost the taxpayer a bundle. The conclusion of the meeting was not a solution but rather “we’ll have to find someone who can fix this problem”. It took several more months before anything happened.

The name “manager” implies decision-making authority; that the person can assess a problem, come up with an approach, and implement a solution. In that sense, these people are not managers, but rather “MINOs”: managers in name only. Many have zero experience in the realm they are “managing”. Especially as you go higher up the chain, these positions are more likely to be sinecures - high-pay, low-work positions doled out as rewards for years of loyalty and not rocking any bureaucratic boats.

The Soviets had the right name for these “managers”, who they called “apparatchiks”. These people are not there to listen to frontline workers and help them solve problems. They don’t see there being any value in, or reason for, a bottom-up flow of information. Management in bureaucratic organizations is top-down. If they do anything at all, these “managers” enforce rules. Many of these rules are actually more harmful than helpful, making real work more cumbersome and difficult for those in the organization who actually do it. If 90% of “managers” disappeared tomorrow, the organization would run better, not worse.

As far as I can tell, the only function of some is to forward email messages from the elites of the organization to the grunts. God forbid that an elite would ever have to interact directly with a grunt! Eww!

The cloud of MINO-apparatchiks serves a protective function for the elites. It is a feature and not a bug. Each complaint or problem from the trenches passes through so many layers that it is like the telephone game, and when the problem is inevitably left unresolved, or made even worse, elites have plausible deniability with a miasma of MINOs to blame. Fighting with such an organization is about as satisfying as trying to punch a cloud.

Here is one quick example of a hundred that I could give you. A couple of years ago when working in ER I wanted to sew a laceration. I opened the cupboard where the lidocaine (freezing) has been kept since time immemorial, only to find it empty. I was informed that it was now being kept “in the machine”, an industrial-freezer-sized monstrosity that nurses have to log in to, type the drug name, wait for the proper drawer to pop open, then remove the med. Assuming a nurse is free to do so, it is a several minute delay for me and the patient. If there is no nurse available, it’s a longer delay.

After numerous emails, texts, and 2 phone calls up the management chain of command, the best I could get was that the change was decided “by a committee” and that “it was done for efficiency”. Nobody asked my opinion, as the one who would actually use the lidocaine at the point of patient care at our hospital. I doubt it ever occurred to them to do so. I can’t get mad at someone for being an idiot, because I can’t even find the idiot to get mad at. So I grumble and try to work around the problem as best I can. And every time I wait for lidocaine I get crankier and am more convinced I should just pack it in and retire. Or maybe I’ll go into management…

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