Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Oleg's avatar
Oleg
Jul 19

These articles have made my coffee routine so much better. Thanks for dropping them on Sundays, guys! Keep them coming.

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
Jul 19

Loving this feature.

BTW, I'm STILL trying to figure out what "they" are proud of and why it needs Constitutional protection . My best guess so far is it's something polite society did in the privacy of their bedrooms (which has been protected for my whole life) and NOT on display in a parade. Not certain why that personal choice is something to be proud of and that the rest of us must be forced to know about and celebrate.

My personal opinion is " you do you" but leave the kids out of it. I also think the TQIAAXYZ leg is REALLY about normalization of pedophilia and riding on the coattails of the LGB community's integration in society. I also think that explains their bizarre relationship with Islam ( a "religion" that would kill them in a caliphate minute). Chalk it up to politics and strange bedfellows?

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