Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Jul 5

George Carlin on euphemisms. I wish he were still alive to update it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isMm2vF4uFs

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Sue Kelley's avatar
Sue Kelley
Jul 5

"Politically correct" was the death of honest.

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