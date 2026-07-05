We Canadians celebrated our country’s 159th birthday recently, but our US readers celebrated an even more significant milestone with their 250th yesterday. We hope you had a great time, and that your hangovers are mild. A sincere CONGRATS to a country that we have spent much time in, and whose people we have great respect for.

The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations Corrupts Justice

I was far from being a fan of Bush The Younger, but this was a great quote.

From preferential admission (read: “lower standards”) for natives and blacks in law schools and med school to jobs for which whites (especially heterosexual white males) need not apply, cultural marxism has become cemented in policies in any institution into which the government’s long tendrils invade.

But perhaps the most dangerous instance is when this toxic ideology corrupts the justice system. Two-tiered racial justice has been de rigueur in Canada for a generation or more, with Gladue Sentencing (reduced penalties for those with native heritage, “because historical racism”) having been made a standard by our esteemed Supreme Court of Canada back in 1999.

Predictably, other “marginalized” groups have tried their best to jump on the “I’m a Victim Too!” bandwagon. A recent story in my new hometown of Moncton is case-in-point.

To summarize, police were called to mediate an altercation, but rather than submit to arrest, Mr. Mascary - a Haitian immigrant - was uncooperative and violent, and ended up stabbing one of the officers several times in the head and neck. (As an ER doc I can tell you from experience that stab wounds in that area are extremely serious and potentially life-threatening.)

The defence did not argue that police behaved inappropriately, or that Mr. Mascary did not commit the stabbing. He made a plea bargain to a lesser charge of assault (presumably in lieu of being tried for attempted murder).

The Crown has asked for an anemic 5-year sentence. But as if that wasn’t already inadequate enough for such a serious crime, his defence lawyer (Mathieu Boutet) is asking for that to be cut in half.

How is this argument problematic? Let me count the ways.

In a country where essentially everyone is black, I’m not clear how he would have come across “anti-black racism”, unless it was from other blacks.

As to his “difficult upbringing”, in my time working in medium and max-security institutions, I don’t recall having met someone who did not have a “difficult upbringing”. That said, and thanks be to God, the vast majority of those with “difficult upbringings” do not stab police officers in the head, nor commit any crime for that matter. Using it as a partial explanation for his behaviour is perhaps valid, using it as an excuse is not.

The argument now used for lighter sentencing of indigenous and increasingly for black offenders is that because of their backgrounds, they cannot be expected to refrain from committing crimes. But if one buys this bill of goods, the conclusion that one should draw is not that a shorter period of incarceration should be prescribed. If an offender for historical reasons is less able to control himself, he must then logically be assumed to be at much higher risk to re-offend. And since the primary functions of the justice system are protection of the public, crime prevention, punishment, and maintaining order, it makes sense to lengthen his sentence as opposed to shortening it. The goal of the system is not to be as kind as possible to the offender. Or at least it was never supposed to be.

I would venture a guess that Mr. Boutet is a raging woke leftie, with the package of beliefs that comes with that vision of reality. One of these beliefs is in an extremely liberal immigration policy. As such, I doubt he has really considered the knock-on effect of successfully arguing “You can’t expect Haitian immigrants not to stab police officers in the head when they come to Canada because their country is such a mess”. That is actually a fairly strong argument for those of us who might not want them in our communities.

Not to mention that they are not the most productive demographic.

US data, but I’m guessing the Canadian data is similar. Good luck finding it…

The issue of Haitian immigration should be of particular concern to Canadians right now, as in all likelihood we are about to be hit by a flood of Haitian immigrants wanting to come across our southern border rather than return home to their own country, since the Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) recently upheld the plan to end TPS (Temporary Protected Status - basically carte blanch to come to and stay in the USA, and a ban on deportations) for both Haitian and Syrian recent arrivals.

It is amusing to see the same people on the open-borders left - the ones who attacked Trump for calling Haiti (and similar countries) “shitholes” - cry and wail and rend their clothing about Haitians being forced to return to their home country. So which is it? A shithole that we can’t in good conscience send them back to, or a wonderful rich culture?

Said no one ever. Let’s be honest, it’s a shithole.

The article ends with this, which is (I hope?) reassuring that the judge isn’t buying it. Methinks Mr. Mascary may have been trying to use the George-Floyd-inspired get-out-of-jail-free card.

Ah, it was his perception. Great.

All we can hope for is that New Brunswick does not join Nova Scotia and other provinces which already standardly reduce sentences for blacks “because racism”. If they do, it will mean that blacks in New Brunswick are added to the current list of indigenous and mentally handicapped people who are not felt to be fully responsible for their actions and decisions.

Preaching in the Church of Woke

Some of you here in The Frozen North may have followed this story in the last few weeks. The announcement that parents would no longer be able to access their adolescent children’s medical records was made by Lela Evans, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Minister of Health and Community Services (and also Minister of Women and Gender Equality), who just coincidentally happens to be a proud member of the 2SLGBTQ++ican’tpossiblykeepupwiththeeverexpandingacronym community. The move was largely because, y’know, what if the parents are horrible bigots who don’t agree with gender transitioning?

This trend of increasing state control of and intervention in children’s lives and concomitant reduction of parental control has been in full swing for generations. Decisions around education, daycare, vaccinations, and increasingly medical decisions are more and more often being ripped away from parents and given over to bureaucrats.

Although the Newfoundland decision was backpedaled after a backlash, it is frightening that there were enough people who thought that it was a laudable idea that it made it that far.

The Pairodocs were struck by the remarkable similarity to the rainbow flag on the lectern to what we see in many churches. It is a visual reminder that wokeness is a religion, and a reminder that:

Apologizing for being Canadian

I long ago gave up on the newspapers (sadly, as I was a great fan for much of my adult life), but one of my FB friends had posted this.

We have come to a sad time when the newspaper feels it has to apologize for including a clippable Canadian flag for Canada day.

I wonder if they would make the same smarmy apology if they included a clippable pride flag?

But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised to see this in Halifax, where 9 years ago a student union leader successfully argued a motion to refuse to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, since our nation was too racist and colonialist to celebrate. To make it even more galling, the student (Masuma Khan) is of Afghani extraction. She was given a gentle ride by the media, despite making sneering comments about “white tears” when asked about her critics.

Is diversity really our strength? I won’t apologize for being Canadian, or for being proud of Canadian culture, or at least what it was before we committed cultural suicide. Yes, Justin Trudeau, there is - or at least there was before you diluted it - such a thing as Canadian culture.

The Ministry of Truth takes a smack down from Clarence Thomas

George Orwell viewed language not just as a means of communication but as a shaper (and potential limiter) of thought itself. He believed language could literally shape our perception of reality—and that totalitarians (and aspiring totalitarians!) could weaponize this in various ways to limit opposition to their preferred narratives.

He explored this idea primarily through two works: his dystopian novel 1984 (via the engineered language “Newspeak” — an entire language designed to make heretical thoughts literally unthinkable) and his 1946 essay “Politics and the English Language.”

The idea draws from “linguistic determinism” — also known as the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis. Language, the theory goes, limits the boundaries of cognition. If you can’t say it, you eventually can’t conceive it.

The good news is (and Orwell argued) that defending precise language can help to preserve independent thought. Which is why my heart warmed this week when US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the following in the context of the court’s 6-3 ruling that states can lawfully ban men who claim to be women from competing on female school and college sports teams:

Men and boys with gender dysphoria are not women or girls, even if they believe that they are. Sex is an immutable, ‘biological’ characteristic; it is binary; and ‘man’ and ‘woman,’ ‘boy’ and ‘girl,’ are the terms that correspond to adults and children of each sex… To use language to obscure reality—to show ‘indifference regarding the truth’—is to lie to the public and cease to treat our fellow citizens ‘as equal[s]…. “A man does not have a legal right to compete against women just because he believes that he is a woman.”

Thomas further argued that transgender status (or “gender dysphoria”) is a mutable mental condition subject to psychiatric treatment, not an immutable characteristic like race or biological sex warranting heightened scrutiny under equal protection analysis. His concurrence was short (about two pages) and went further than the majority in rejecting the legitimacy of gender identity claims in this context, framing them as contrary to biological reality. The full opinion is available on the Supreme Court’s website (e.g., 24-43 West Virginia v. B.P.J.)

If the wording of Thomas’s opinion seems jarring when you read it, it just shows how far we’ve ceded the linguistic ground—and therefore our ability to think clearly—on this issue. As soon as we started calling men suffering from gender dysphoria “transgender women” (or just “women”) and referring to them by feminine pronouns, the battle to keep them out of women’s spaces became infinitely harder to fight.

Similarly, when we agree to call puberty blockers and double mastectomies in adolescent girls “gender affirming care,” when we call illegal aliens “undocumented migrants” and criminals “justice-involved persons” and killing a full formed human fetus “reproductive care” — we are handicapping ourselves in our ability to form cogent arguments about these things. It’s not “polite” or “compassionate” to allow yourself to be forced into using euphemistic or otherwise inaccurate language, however much the purveyors of these slippery words try to convince you it is. It’s just wrong. It’s a diabolical ploy to control your thinking. Don’t fall for it. Do not cede the language! Remember Orwells warning and be like Justice Thomas.

Is this a woman? Or are you a transphobic bigot?

Meme of the Week

Not really a meme, but it says so much about how insane we went during COVID. Would we actually do any better if there was a repeat incident?…

Quote of the Week