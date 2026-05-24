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duncan veasey's avatar
duncan veasey
4h

Ha! great stuff guys....but given that the Dr Evil brigade do gain of weaponization work on viruses across the globe, surely it would be the lab work of a moment to get deer ticks alpha gellied and dropped from high flying aircraft whilst climate engineering in an attempt to turn us and our dogs into miserable, sun deprived vegetarians? I fear Dean we have yet to see everything the globalist, evil psychopaths are capable of dreaming up, though great to see there is no global warming now as they need all the oil for mega data storage facilities.

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Dean
5hEdited

Well in all fairness, the book "Bitten" describes how in the 1960s the CIA dropped crates of ticks carrying bio-enhanced Lyme disease onto the sugar fields of Cuba in an attempt to cripple their workers and thus their economy. That's probably where that comes from.

And thanks for that article from those two Professors of Bioethics at Western Michigan, who argue that creating and propagating Alpha Gal is not only morally acceptable but a moral imperative. I mean wow, I thought I'd seen everything - now I think I actually have!

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