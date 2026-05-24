Are you an Alpha Gal?

X was abuzz this week with a wild new conspiracy theory involving Bill Gates, genetically modified ticks, and a plot straight out of a dystopian medical thriller. Like most conspiracy theories, there’s at least a grain of truth underlying it. The story begins with a lowly critter called the “Lone Star Tick” which, when it bites you, can induce an allergy to galactose-α-1,3-galactose, also known as alpha-gal, a sugar found in the tissues of all mammals except humans and other primates. Alpha-gal syndrome, also known as mammalian meat allergy, alpha-gal allergy, red meat allergy, and tick bite meat allergy, can cause symptoms ranging from itchy rash, vomiting and diarrhea to full blown anaphylaxis and death when sufferers consume mammalian meat. Some (but not all) sufferers also exhibit an intolerance to dairy products.

Here’s what we know to be true:

The incidence (or at least the recognition) of alpha-gal syndrome has been increasing exponentially in recent years.

Certain hard-core leftists, including a few who call themselves “professors of bioethics,” have, in all seriousness, suggested a program of “moral bioenhancement,” wherein bioengineered alpha-gal ticks would be deliberately released on the population, pretty much everyone would get bitten, and red meat (and possibly dairy) consumption would be dramatically reduced or even disappear altogether. Voila! A vegetarian Utopia! Reduced cow farts to save the planet!

Bioethics? More like bioterrorism. Yet this article was written by two professors of bioethics at an American university and published in a moderately prestigious, peer-reviewed journal. Is it just me or does the term “moral bioenhancement” send a chill down your spine too?

Bill Gates is involved in funding research on bio-engineered ticks. Bill Gates is also involved in funding and promoting lab grown “meat” (i.e., he is eager to reduce cow farts). Bill Gates did some things before and during the COVID pandemic—like investing in a tiny unknown company called Biontech in the Fall of 2019—that really made you scratch your chin.

But this, I regret to inform you, is where the facts end and the crazy conspiracy theories start. On X and other social media platforms, reports started appearing in early 2026 that boxes of ticks were being dropped from helicopters onto farms in the mid-west. None of these reports was confirmed and the sources were sketchy, but the claims nonetheless went viral on social media. Someone then pointed out that Bill Gates was involved in genetically engineering ticks—not to mention lab-grown meat and efforts to reduce cow farts. Joe Rogan repeated these claims. And thus the theory that Bill Gates was trying to save the planet by turning us all into reluctant vegetarians was spawned and proceeded to go viral.

I’m no fan of Mr. Gates—and I don’t doubt he’s been involved in a few real conspiracies—but there are a number of problems with this scenario. First, the ticks he’s involved in bioengineering are called Rhipicephalus microplus (tropical cattle tick or Asian blue tick), a major pest that transmits diseases to cattle, causes significant economic losses, and is widespread in Africa and other regions. The bioengineered male ticks are designed to produce offspring who die early, thus reducing the population of ticks without having to use pesticides. Perhaps a bad idea, but nothing to do with the Lone Star tick or alpha-gal syndrome. Second, according to every source I could find, lab-produced meat of the kind Mr. Gates has been involved with still contains alpha-gal, so he’s not going to sell any more of it if we all become allergic to meat.

Bill Gates sure makes a great supervillain—and the whole modified tick/alpha-gal/modified meat story line would make an excellent medical thriller. But just because it would make a good story doesn’t make it true. Sorry, Joe Rogan. Take off that tinfoil hat.

It makes a riveting story, though, doesn’t it?

Struggle Sessions, Canadian Style

We’ve swapped racial identity and gender for class struggle, but the basic concept is the same and its just as ugly now as it was then

As a psychiatrist who works primarily with military veterans and first responders, I almost threw up when I heard that my tax dollars were being used to fund what essentially amounted to a Maoist-style struggle session for retired RCMP officers. The officers were reportedly lured to a Vancouver TV studio under the pretence of being honoured for their service. They were told that Prince William would be in attendance and that they should wear their ceremonial red uniforms. But instead of receiving an award, the officers were subjected to a “humiliation ritual in which (they) were subject to allegations of mistreatment of Indigenous peoples.”

Per the National Post:

In an hour-long video posted to his personal channel, a YouTuber under the name Clinton Jaws, a nearly 40-year RCMP veteran, said he and other former officers were invited to attend a Vancouver event that was hosted by a production company funded by the broadcaster, which organizers reportedly said would be attended by Prince William. The whole thing was in fact a prank performed by Northland Tales, a satirical program described as an “unscripted, half-hour comedy series where an Indigenous activist trio uses pranks as a form of social action,” which is being produced by the CBC. Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (ATPN) is a co-producer. The program has come under fire in recent days for the way its organizers duped some conservative-leaning activists and former RCMP officers into appearing on the program, with critics — including some Conservative MPs — saying the broadcaster was using taxpayer dollars to promote activism disguised as comedy. None of the episodes of Northland Tales have yet run, but the CBC on Tuesday announced it was pausing the program before its airing to ensure that the series “does not negatively impact our news brand.” While Jaws is quite frank in the video about how he fell for the trick, he also speaks repeatedly to the overall strangeness of the setup, and his ongoing confusion around what the organizers intended to achieve. “They got me, hook line and sinker,” Jaws said. “I’m one of the cops out of six that they pranked.” “It wasn’t even a prank, it was something very odd. I felt evil around me when it was happening to me.”

“Activism disguised as comedy” is putting it kindly. “Demonic” seems more appropriate. I happen to live in Moncton, where five RCMP officers were shot (three killed) about a decade ago. I lived in Nova Scotia in 2020 when officer Heidi Stevenson lost her life trying to stop Nova Scotia’s worst ever mass killer (who was eventually shot by another officer, putting an end to the killing.) And this is the thanks they get? Anyone else think its time to fully defund the Communist Broadcasting Corporation? Let the four people in the country who actually think struggle sessions are funny (and who still watch CBC) pay the bills. I’m out.

If Women Ruled the World, Everything Would Be…

Once upon a time there were female politicians like Margaret Thatcher and Indira Ghandi. Agree with their politics or not, they were as tough as nails. They voluntarily threw themselves into the dog-eat-dog world of politics. They put up with the torrents of abuse that come with being a politician. They asked no quarter and gave it as good as they got it.

But times changed. Anything masculine became toxic, and since competition, vehement disagreements and heated debate (ie: politics) are masculine-coded, politics was one of those realms that was declared toxic. Masculinity needed to be purged and replaced with “superior” feminine standards. Many parties (and even many countries) now have affirmative action programs to push women into political positions that - if things had been left to develop organically - men probably would have held.

The number and percentage of women in positions of power and influence - both in politics and elsewhere - has increased dramatically over the last few decades as a result of this push. Is the world a better place as women have had more and more of a hand in running it? The Pairodocs are not so sure that women are capable of managing our way to utopia any more than men were, as Julie has written about.

Feminized politics is certainly different.

In 2017, MP Alice Wong declared that a heated exchange between her (a “Conservative”) and “Liberal” MP Adam Vaughan was definitely an example of sexism and ageism. I seem to recall she later threw in racism to complete the trifecta. I was a young lad at the time, but I don’t recall Maggie Thatcher “The Iron Lady” ever resorting to hurling “isms” at her political foes when she put them in their place.

More recently, there has been a decidedly feminine uproar in the political arena in the sleepy backwater of Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia. Which is sad, because not that long ago, politics there was a shining example of progressivism. It was “historic”.

It has certainly ended up being historic in one regard. Less than two years in, this same all-female council has voted to end livestreaming of council meetings “because safety”, an unprecedented move which triggered a warning letter from the Canadian Constitution Foundation that the move was unconstitutional and flagrantly undemocratic.

What is the “safety” issue? Were there actually legitimate threats of murder or bodily harm? No there were not. Rather, the “safety concerns” were just that. They were “concerns” expressed by the all-female council. As per the mayor in this video:

“It’s enough for me if something is being done that makes somebody uncomfortable, where they believe they could be harmed by something. Or their family could be harmed”.

Her short homily on safetyism is sweet, and lovely, and stereotypically female. But does wanting every last person to feel “safe” truly justify taking away the public’s right to view council meetings, listen to what their elected members propose and argue, and to have the opportunity to understand how political decisions are being made?

I have had a taste of the tyranny of the sensitive. As head of ER, I was tasked with dealing with one of our peripheral emergency departments. They were at the same time underperforming in terms of efficiency and claiming unusual amounts of overtime. The data was damning. Perhaps it was a coincidence, but the majority of the ER docs there were female.

The meeting was not a happy one. I presented the data showing how inefficient the ER was on average compared to other similar sites, and explained that the OT claimed was hard to justify. There was some polite but tense back-and-forth. Then one of the physicians, who had been getting more and more visibly upset, jumped in. In a voice cracking with emotion, and then bursting into tears as she spoke, she said “you just don’t understand how stressful it is working here!”. I had been an ER doc for 20 years, including a veteran of well over one hundred shifts at that very site. But what could I say? What kind of a heel would I have been for pressing my point against a weeping woman. She who cries first, wins. The meeting ended uncomfortably with nothing more said by anyone. I reported to my superiors about what I thought needed to be done. Nothing happened.

“There’s no crying in baseball emergency room medicine!”

The world certainly is different with females in power positions. The question is whether it is better or worse.

Spaced Out - Your tax dollars at work

Reagan said it best. The most frightening words in the English language are “I’m from the government and I’m here to help”.

Having been born, raised, and then having lived back on chronically-economically-depressed island of Cape Breton, I have seen the work of government economic development agencies up close.

After decades of watching them, my gestalt is that they

pay their employees very well are very opaque - good luck trying to find data on money spent versus success rate in creating employment, loans paid back, or any performance metric have very few successes have a proven track record of funding losers

Two quick examples.

Tax dollars funded a high-end restaurant at Sydney airport. The problem with this is that Sydney airport is not a hub. People show up there to fly out or they fly in and get in a car and leave, but nobody hangs out there. It’s in the middle of nowhere with no view and no traffic. Neither of the Pairodocs is an expert on restaurants, but when we heard that a few hundred thousand in tax dollars was being routed to this venture, we correctly predicted a rapid failure. The equipment was eventually sold off to a political insider at a fraction of the original cost.

A front-page article touted a proposal to create a piezo-electric highway between Sydney and Glace Bay in Cape Breton. You can read the article, but the idea is that the special road surface produces “free” electrical energy as cars drive over it. The fact that the proposal violates the fundamental laws of physics didn’t prevent the proponent from being flown to Cape Breton several times, wined and dined at high-end restaurants at public expense, and it did not prevent public employees from listing the wining and dining as one of their accomplishments on their yearly progress report.

The most egregious recent example of this grift/graft/waste is the Canso Spaceport (officially “Maritime Launch Services”). This is near and dear to my heart, as I have been one of the family docs working in Canso since early 2020, and the community is dear to my heart.

You can read a good article on it HERE, written for the Halifax Examiner by someone I know personally.

To summarize, the “spaceport” has already chewed up millions of your tax dollars. For that largesse, you - the taxpayer - are the proud owners of a couple of re-purposed shipping containers, a small shed, and a concrete pad similar to what you’d put your new garage on. The CEO and CFO salaries (including stock options and director’s fees) total to just shy of 1 million per year, and they are a number of years into this. Nice work if you can get it. So far they have launched 2 small demo rockets, something that could have been done from any farmer’s field.

The company has some Ukrainians at the helm, and given that Ukraine is debatably the most corrupt country in Europe, it may not be surprising that some proponents have questionable backgrounds (including fraud charges).

Over 5 million of your dollars have already gone into this project, and the federal Liberal government just committed 200 million more over 10 years (the first 20 million already payable). For this investment, theoretically someday someone could launch rockets from the site, were anyone to come knocking who just happens to have a few unlaunched rockets sitting in their backyard.

I can’t rule out that a rocket, or many rockets, will someday be launched from the site, But I highly doubt it. And more importantly, if I’m wrong and the site becomes the next Cape Canaveral, will the financial benefits pay back the well-over-200mil giveaway of taxpayer dollars?

If it fails and the 200 million dollars disappears or if rockets are launched and you’d like to see the cost-benefit analysis, don’t hold your breath on any accountability. The federal Liberal government recently made a move to end any critical oversight of such expenditures. The one thing you can count on is that taxpayer dollars will line the pockets of the CEO, CFO, and a few lucky hangers-on. Whether anyone else will benefit is at best highly questionable.

Quote of the Week

“Much of the social history of the Western world, over the past three decades, has been a history of replacing what worked with what sounded good.”

- Dr. Thomas Sowell

Meme of the Week