Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
7d

Thanks for this compendium, looking forward to the next one.

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Barbara Kay's avatar
Barbara Kay
7d

Keep this going. You have good noses for the best (i.e. worst) stories of the week.

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