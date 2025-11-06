The Pairodocs have been fairly quiet of late. There are several reasons but largest among them was the slow decline and final passing in September of Julie’s mother Marje. Over the last few years she required more help and attention, which we were honoured to help with. She died on September 14th with her family around her, just one week shy of 91. She was religious and didn’t fear death. In fact, she had made us all ready. For some time she had been telling us that her time was near, and not to be sad when she passed. She had even made a list of things to do when she died (cancel the internet, call this number about my pension, etc…) and even let us know what songs she wanted at her funeral.

As it was with the rest of her life, she wasn’t thinking about herself but instead about the rest of us. She made her passing as easy as a the passing of a loved one can be.

I wrote a personal piece about Marje here. But Julie is the real writer, and in 2010 wrote a piece about Marje that was published in “The Wisdom of Our Mothers”, a lovely anthology of inspiring and touching stories about how our mothers touch our lives.

She had a long, full life and is greatly missed. We hope that reading this will inspire you as much as Marje inspired us.

Never Too Late

A mother fulfills her lifelong dream of a college education.

The one room school house that served the children of Cedar Camp, New Brunswick, was just down the hill from my grandmother Millie’s place. It had eight grades, one teacher and a pot-bellied woodstove for warmth in the winter. My mother, Marjorie, remembers it as a magical place – the place where she developed her lifelong love affair with books and learning. Marjorie was the top student at the Cedar Camp School throughout her years there. The teacher told her she had great potential and encouraged her to continue with her education. But there was no money for higher education in Cedar Camp. The nearest high school was several miles away, in the town of Sussex, and there were no free school buses in those days. “Book learning” was for those who didn’t have to worry about where their next meal was coming from.

Things might have turned out differently for Millie and her children, but in 1937 my grandfather, Fred Brighton, died of typhoid fever. He was twenty-nine. On the same day that she buried her husband, Millie had a miscarriage, losing what would have been the couple’s sixth child. Mom was the second youngest of Fred and Millie’s five remaining children, just three years old when this tragedy struck. Her only memory of her father is of a simple pine casket being carried through the kitchen and out the door of the old farmhouse by men in somber steel-gray suits. She had never seen adults cry before. Her mother was too sick to comfort her.

My grandmother soldiered on, physically weakened, grieving, and desperately poor. She had no choice. In those days, if you couldn’t provide for your children they were taken away from you and placed in orphanages. The family grew whatever food they could on their small farm and wore hand-me-down clothing from relatives and neighbors. In the spring, when fresh food was scarce, there would often be nothing left to eat but potatoes. Millie did the best she could to vary the menu: Potato pancakes for breakfast, mashed potatoes for lunch, baked potatoes for dinner. Potato famine was one tragedy, at least, that was never visited upon Cedar Camp.

A Christmas treat

Millie eventually regained her wicked sense of humor and tried to make things fun for her kids. At Christmastime, they each got an orange in their stocking and the family had a goose for dinner. They crowded around the old radio and listened to Bing Crosby singing White Christmas – something they didn’t have to dream about in Cedar Camp. There were no expensive toys, no crowded malls, but Marjorie remembers these as joyous times. Poverty didn’t seem like such a burden as long as she had her family around her and her beloved schoolhouse.

That’s Marjorie Brighton on the right, with her older sister Florence circa 1950

These times came to an end all too soon, however. When she completed the eighth grade, the schoolhouse had nothing left to offer her and Marjorie did what her brothers and older sister had already done. She moved to the city and found work. It didn’t seem to bother the rest of them, who were quite happy to leave behind the drudgery of school work and the isolation of Cedar Camp. For Marjorie, though, it left a tiny ache in her heart, the vague emptiness of an unfulfilled dream. Not that she was one to sit around and mope about it. She took a job at the local Eaton’s department store. She made friends. She joined a church group. A few years later she met my dad and they were married shortly after her twentieth birthday. Mom got her hairdresser’s certificate and opened her own beauty shop. In 1959 my sister was born and six years after that, I joined the family.

Marjorie with young hubby Jim Curwin, circa 1955. Today - Nov 6th 2025 - would have been their 71st wedding anniversary.

Marjorie’s Beauty Salon was in the basement of the house where Julie grew up. I often joke that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. As a psychiatrist, Julie has the same job as her mom did, the only difference being Julie doesn’t touch people’s hair.

By 1979, Mom was a success by anyone’s standard: an accomplished businesswoman, a loving wife, a proud mother. Life was good, but she still had that tiny ache in her heart, that gnawing feeling of things left undone. She began studying for a high school equivalency exam. Later that year she took the test and passed it easily. Then she did something really bold: She signed up for a university course – Philosophy 1000, via the Extension Department of Mount Allison University. She was terrified. She was fifteen years older than her professor. She still had a full-time job and a family.

Marje with Julie’s sister Beverly

I remember coming home one evening and seeing Mom at the kitchen table, books and papers spread out around her, face contorted with concentration. She was writing her first essay, a one thousand word piece about Socrates and the Socratic Method. She looked discouraged.

“I only went to grade eight,” she said, “what do I know about the Socratic Method?”

But she persevered and ended up making one of the highest marks in the class. The scene at the kitchen table became a familiar one over the next few years. Classical Mythology, World Religions, Shakespeare, Modern Philosophy – one by one, year after year, she tackled these subjects and more.

Her friends didn’t understand. “You’re too old,” they said. “I don’t know where you find the energy.”

“You’ll never get a job out of it – why would you put yourself through all this hard work?”

But Mom wasn’t doing it to make money or to impress people. She loved learning for the sake of learning – and she was good at it. Eventually, after she had enough credits, she got a letter informing her that she had made the Dean’s List.

Life went on. Mom and Dad celebrated their 30th and then their 40th wedding anniversary. My sister got married, had three sons and became an elementary school teacher. I finished medical school and married one of my classmates. The grandchildren got older. My sister’s oldest boy, Adam, started high school. His grandma tutored him in some of his subjects. And she kept studying.

Finally, in May of 2001, twenty-two years after she started her unlikely journey, my mother graduated from Mount Allison with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was sixty-six years old. Her grandson, Adam, graduated from high school the same month. They had their grad photos taken together.

The coolest picture ever?

I’m a psychiatrist now and I often find myself in the position of being a “life coach” for people who have not yet found the strength or the courage to tackle their dreams. “I’m too old,” they say, “I’m not talented enough. What if I fail?”

I tell them about a middle-aged woman I knew with a grade eight education whose dream it was to get her university degree. How it took her twenty-two years to get there and how she was sixty-six years old when she walked across that stage at Convocation Hall with her head held high, surrounded by twenty-two year olds. How it’s never too late.