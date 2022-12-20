Pairodocs’ Collection of Heresy

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Trish Mundy's avatar
Trish Mundy
Dec 21, 2022

Emotions are rising even as I begin typing. Thank you for this beautiful, articulate essay. I love the evolution of your opinion on euthanasia as you matured.

My Dad, 97, still living in the 4 level split I grew up in (ONT) has typed out a clause and added it to his will, saying to give him pain relief as necessary, but not to the point that it kills/takes him early. He has a lifelong, steadfast faith in God/Jesus, and believes it is not God's will that we euthanize/kill any person of any age. That God himself has withstood and brought eternal good from suffering himself.

My bff's Dad, a few months into the Covid Hysteria Era, was newly diagnosed at 96 (he was healthy and "mall-walking", catching a bus there independently, weeks before) with an extreme, fast brain cancer (he went in with a headache, very unusual for him). Within, 10 MINUTES of his diagnosis, Dr. Death, as my bff calls him, casually walked into Mr. B's room and said casually, "We have MAID available, if you'd like."

Mr. B was shocked, in every sense of the word: firstly, from his sudden, awful diagnosis, as he was a healthy, active senior, full mental faculties and 2) while not a particularly religious man, he is fully against euthanasia. So, to have a doctor, whom many of his generation respect and trust as "Do no harm" trustworthy authorities, looking out for his best health, offer to 'put him down' like we used to do with a suffering pet, was stunning.

I taught The Giver for several years to grade 9's, but felt it would be far more powerful re-taught at gr 11-12, where their critical thinking skills are sharpened. Like Animal Farm, it's so simple, but so profound in Lois Lowry foreseeing where we are now in Canada! - especially with the euphemizing of what MAID actually is.

We are desperately in need of many more scholarly debates (like the Munk Debate: Can we trust mainstream media?), but instead debating this macabre slippery slope with MAID in Canada. At heart, it is a religious issue, but if you don't believe in God, it is such an important human issue.

We need more input like this essay, Dr. Milburn - from both the doctor and patient sides to help Canadians grapple with the complexities of assisted suicide.

Thank you for writing with wisdom, humility and transparency. I value both yours and your wife's critical thinking/articulate writing, giving me hope the past year. You are both on my Canadian heroes list, beside Dr. Byram Bridle.

Merry Christmas! And may 2023 see you vindicated and your influence multiplied exponentially as more Cdns awaken to question unhealthy govt authority.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
Dec 21, 2022

Thank you so much for bringing this discussion. It is very near and dear to me.

I worked as an RN for 10 years in Palliative Care. I have had those meaningful moments with patients who wanted to die for their families, not themselves. I have been privileged to participate in the last moments of someones life in this realm. I feel blessed for having had those experiences. I have worked in every area of healthcare, yes, and with dementia patients and I agree it is so very hard on everyone. I do not have the energy to explain my opinion in this regard. I feel it is a loss of family and community that has driven us away from support for these people. It is a culture shift for the worse. We should help. How have we come to think this is okay, in any faith? We convince ourselves that God is okay with this, He is pretty clear He isn't okay with this..

So you are an atheist, okay....

On a more practical note, why are my tax dollars paying for this service for you or your loved one. People have been killing themselves forever. I agree, we have to better understand suffering and what it means for everyone; again, to long to discuss here.

It is absolutely ridiculous that we went down this road here in Canada and especially here in Nova Scotia. I am embarrassed of my country, but even more of what I thought was a beautiful province.

I did not become a nurse to kill and I am shocked that this has become so commonplace and nurses are now "acclimated" to participating in this deed, because it is not a medical intervention. If this is something that someone chooses to do for themselves or their families go ahead, that is your prerogative, (there are simple ways to complete this task) and it is for God alone to judge. Dare I mention God lol.

This may be what Tommy Douglass planned, but I do not agree. Lets us go back to private pay. The government should not be involved in murder or even making these decisions. For heavens sake, this is barbaric and we are letting this happen. You do not need a healthcare professional to do this for you!

The other consideration is the time taken from patients who actually require our care in an already overtaxed system and placing undo pain and suffering on individuals who do not want to participate in this act. I know nurses who have left the bedside because of MAID. Regardless of being the one who performs the murder, the nurses are left with the psych-social and physical demands of this "event".

We have become a culture of death, good luck to us from here on in....

Are we playing God, or just relieving suffering.... my answer is

may God have mercy on our souls.

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